Veristor Recognized on the 37th Annual Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the 10th Time

ATLANTA, Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Veristor Systems, Inc., a leading provider of transformative business technology solutions, today announced that Inc. Magazine has recognized Veristor on its 37th annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. In addition, Veristor has been named to the Inc. 5000 10X Club, a special designation given to companies who have made the list for ten years and an accomplishment that fewer than half of one percent of Inc. 5000 honorees have ever achieved.

"Making the Inc. 5000 10X Club is a true honor and prized accomplishment for all of us here at Veristor," said Ashby Lincoln, President and CEO, Veristor. "Our growth is a direct result of the passion we have for IT technology and the true commitment we have for being a collaborating partner for our customers. Being included on the Inc. 5000 for ten years is a testament to our incredible team, who consistently seek new and innovative ways to help our customers meet their most pressing IT challenges."

The Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Not only have the companies on the 2018 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2018 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 538.2 percent, and a median rate of 171.8 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $206.1 billion in 2017, accounting for 664,095 jobs over the past three years.

"If your company is on the Inc. 5000, it's unparalleled recognition of your years of hard work and sacrifice," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "The lines of business may come and go, or come and stay. What doesn't change is the way entrepreneurs create and accelerate the forces that shape our lives."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

Inc. 5000 Methodology



The 2018 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2014 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2014. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2017. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2014 is $100,000; the minimum for 2017 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media



Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 18,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates the remarkable achievements of these companies. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions. For more information on Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

About Veristor Systems, Inc.



A leading provider of transformative business technology solutions, Veristor helps its customers accelerate the time-to-value for the software, infrastructure and systems they deploy. We do this by harnessing deep expertise in today's most advanced data center, security, networking, hybrid cloud, and big data technologies and guiding businesses to the right solutions for their most pressing challenges. And with a full suite of design, deployment, support, and managed service offerings, we work shoulder-to-shoulder with our customers at every step of their technology journey to make technology truly work for them. IT's just who we are. Learn more at veristor.com.

SOURCE Veristor Systems, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.veristor.com

