Veristor Virtual Cybersecurity Tech Summit Express to Discuss Digital Transformation with a Security-Focused Mindset

ATLANTA, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Veristor Systems, Inc., a leading provider of transformative business technology solutions, today announced its Cybersecurity Tech Summit Express: Digital Transformation with a Security-Focused Mindset. The half-day virtual conference will be held Thursday, September 24, and will feature security experts and thought leaders sharing their firsthand experiences, best practices and lessons learned when implementing security transformation.

"Digital transformation and security must go hand-in-hand to ensure success," said Jackie Groark, Vice President, Security/CISO, Veristor. "Yet, security transformation requires more than technology. It's also about how our teams work within the organization and how security is interconnected between operational organizations and business units. Our upcoming Cybersecurity Tech Summit Express will cover the cybersecurity topics you must consider and will force you to challenge your current mindset to achieve the security posture your company needs to thrive."

Expert speakers for this valuable educational event include:

Scott Wilson , Cybersecurity and Privacy Executive

, Cybersecurity and Privacy Executive Todd Ellison , Director, Networking & Security Architecture, Veristor

, Director, Networking & Security Architecture, Veristor Bruce Cheney , Senior Cybersecurity Analyst at Cyberstone Security

, Senior Cybersecurity Analyst at Cyberstone Security Jackie Groark , Vice President, Security and CISO, Veristor

, Vice President, Security and CISO, Veristor Daniel Martin , Principle Security Consultant, vCISO, Veristor

, Principle Security Consultant, vCISO, Veristor Brian Yost , Cybersecurity, Sales and Business Development Director, Veristor

The virtual event will be hosted from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 24. Spotlight sponsors of the event include OneLogin and Varonis. Highlight sponsors of the event include Arctic Wolf, Exabeam, Remediant and SentinelOne. Additional partners include Digital Guardian and Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

To register, visit: https://info.veristor.com/cybersecurity-summit-2020/

About Veristor Systems, Inc.

A leading provider of transformative business technology solutions, Veristor helps its customers accelerate the time-to-value for the software, infrastructure and systems they deploy. We do this by harnessing deep expertise in today's most advanced data center, security, networking, hybrid cloud, and big data technologies and guiding businesses to the right solutions for their most pressing challenges. And with a full suite of design, deployment, support, and managed service offerings, we work shoulder-to-shoulder with our customers at every step of their technology journey to make technology truly work for them. IT's just who we are. Learn more at veristor.com.

