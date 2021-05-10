Veristor's Jackie Groark and Wendy Goins Recognized on the Power 60 Solution Provider List Among CRN's 2021 Women of the Channel

ATLANTA, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veristor Systems, Inc., a leading provider of transformative business technology solutions, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named two of Veristor's women leaders – Jackie Groark, Vice President, Security/CISO and Wendy Goins, Director of Marketing – to its 2021 Power 60 Solution Providers list, an elite subgroup of honorees chosen from the highly regarded Women of the Channel list. Groark has been named to the prestigious list for the third consecutive year.

The women honored on this year's list pushed forward with comprehensive business plans, marketing initiatives and other innovative ideas to support their partners and customers, helping them through the uncertainty brought on by the global COVID-19 pandemic. CRN celebrates these exceptional women for their leadership, dedication and channel advocacy.

The Power 60 Solution Providers are chosen by the CRN editorial team based on their contributions, expertise and dedication to building strong solution provider businesses. The award recognizes an exclusive subgroup of elite industry role models who continue to drive professional success through leadership and dedication to their own organizations and the entire IT channel.

"It's an honor to congratulate Jackie and Wendy for this well-deserved recognition," said Ashby Lincoln, President and CEO, Veristor. "Their passion and talent have a tremendous impact on Veristor's continued growth and success. Through their innovative programs and strategic work with our valued partners we continue to deliver the exceptional solutions, services and support our customers know they can rely on."

Leading the Veristor security practice, Groark has expanded the company's security solutions and services practice to embrace the innovative security products of over 80 vendor partners. Under her guidance, Veristor saw 50% growth in 2020 for its security business as it furthers offerings that protect businesses from cybersecurity threats and risk.

Over the past year, Goins has collaborated with industry-leading technology partners to significantly increase the marketing activation success of engaging marketing strategies – from events to demand generation. Through this effort, she has built a thriving marketing practice for Veristor while also expanding and strengthening key strategic technology partnerships and delivering a regular cadence of marketing activity.

"CRN's 2021 Women of the Channel list acknowledges accomplished, influential women whose dedication, hard work, and leadership accelerate channel growth," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "We are proud to honor them for their many accomplishments and look forward to their continued contributions to the IT channel."

The 2021 Women of the Channel and Power 60 Solution Provider award will be featured in CRN Magazine on May 10th and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About Veristor Systems, Inc.

A leading provider of transformative business technology solutions, Veristor helps its customers accelerate the time-to-value for the software, infrastructure and systems they deploy. We do this by harnessing deep expertise in today's most advanced data center, security, networking, hybrid cloud, and big data technologies and guiding businesses to the right solutions for their most pressing challenges. And with a full suite of design, deployment, support, and managed service offerings, we work shoulder-to-shoulder with our customers at every step of their technology journey to make technology truly work for them. IT's just who we are. Learn more at veristor.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

