Verisys Acquires Credentials Verification Organization Services From Advantum Health

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verisys Corporation has acquired the Med Advantage Credentials Verification Organization (CVO) business from Advantum Health. The Louisville, Ky.-based Advantum will continue to offer revenue cycle and provider enrollment services.

"We're excited about the opportunity to serve Med Advantage CVO clients with our comprehensive, highly-accredited credentialing services," Verisys CEO Charlie Falcone said. "As the largest outsourced CVO in the United States, we're confident we will be able to deliver excellence to our new partners."

Users of Advantum's Med Advantage services will migrate to Verisys' CheckMedic platform. John Barrett, Advantum vice president of business development and former Med Advantage CEO/co-founder, will also join Verisys.

"Over the past two decades, we've verified nearly 800,000 board certifications, more than 950,000 Drug Enforcement Administration certifications, and more than 3.7 million medical licenses," Barrett said. "We'll augment Verisys' data platforms supporting credentialing, risk, and compliance solutions, while Advantum continues to focus on its core business."

Last month Verisys announced its merger with the Louisville, Ky.-based provider data management company Aperture Health. Together, the organization processes more than 1 million credentialing profiles annually. Verisys/Aperture maintains high client satisfaction ratings across its platforms and delivers the data and technology necessary for comprehensive provider data management.

About Verisys Corporation

Verisys provides a comprehensive cloud-based technology platform of data, analytics, and services that supports enterprise-wide compliance in the U.S. healthcare industry. Verisys protects healthcare consumers by enforcing competency and regulatory compliance, system integrity, and patient safety through transparency. Verisys verifies credentials and screens and monitors millions of healthcare providers annually across all sectors of the healthcare economy. For nearly 30 years, Verisys has developed and implemented highly secure technology solutions for some of the largest healthcare delivery and support organizations in the country. Verisys is an NCQA-certified and URAC-accredited Credentials Verification Organization. For more information, please visit verisys.com .

About Aperture Health

Aperture Health makes comprehensive provider data management easy. We help health plans, health systems, and state Medicaid agencies improve provider data quality, build and manage provider networks, and publish and maintain provider directories. Our transformative technology has made us the largest outsourced credentials verification organization in the United States. And because we've delivered provider data programs to the most complex healthcare organizations for more than two decades, we have the experience to maximize performance, no matter the challenge. Visit aperture.health to learn how we simplify network administration.

About Advantum Health

Advantum Health helps healthcare providers and health systems maximize revenues and practice medicine without administrative burden. Advantum Health is a full-service revenue cycle company, offering comprehensive provider enrollment and RCM solutions – including auditing, billing, coding, denial management, dynamic dashboards, and prior-authorization services. Since 1996, Advantum Health has helped thousands of physicians and healthcare organizations to focus on what matters the most – their patients. www.AdvantumHealth.com

Verisys Contact Information

Brad Cope

Vice President of Marketing

469.270.0634

[email protected]

Advantum Contact Information

Andrea Utterback

Vice President of Client Engagement

270.228.0204

[email protected]

SOURCE Verisys Corporation

Related Links

https://verisys.com/

