Verisys Corporation and Aperture Health Move Ahead Under Verisys Brand

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verisys Corporation announced today that merger partner Aperture Health will be integrated into the Verisys brand. The Aperture brand will be retired. The company headquarters will be in Aperture's former home office in Louisville.

"We chose the Verisys name because of its recognition as the top technology brand in healthcare provider and employment data management," said Verisys CEO Charlie Falcone. "Together, our comprehensive platforms give our clients peace of mind about their provider credentialing, provider directories, sanction and exclusion monitoring, and employment background verifications."

Louisville's high employee count drove the decision to base the company there, a change from Verisys' current headquarters in Alexandria, Va. Along with Louisville, the company will retain locations in Salt Lake City; Leawood, Kan.; and Hyderabad, India.

Previously, the company had announced that Falcone, former CEO of Aperture Health, had assumed the role of CEO, and that John Benson, former CEO at Verisys, had assumed the role of chairman.

About Verisys Corporation

Verisys brings peace of mind through powerful curation of provider and employment data. We help healthcare payers, providers, and suppliers, as well as workforce management companies, run provider networks, improve provider data quality, publish compliant provider directories, and conduct background education and employment verifications. Our comprehensive platforms provide complete and verified information. As a result, we're the largest outsourced credentials verification organization in the United States. Since we've delivered provider data programs to the most complex institutions in healthcare for nearly three decades, we have the experience to maximize performance at any organization. Visit verisys.com to learn how we transform provider and employment data from problematic to worry-free.

Contact Information

Brad Cope

Vice President of Marketing

469.270.0634

[email protected]

SOURCE Verisys Corporation

Related Links

http://www.verisys.com

