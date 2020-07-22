Verisys Corporation Recognized by Comparably as Best Company for Leadership 2020

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Verisys Corporation, the leading credentials verification organization that offers turn-key credentialing and enrollment solutions to the health care sector, is proud to announce that it was recognized by Comparably as, "Best Company for Leadership 2020."

Comparably's Best Leadership Teams 2020 list is derived from employees who anonymously rated their leadership on Comparably.com for the past 12-months. Rankings were determined based on the most positive sentiment ratings from employees on their CEO, executive team, and direct manager.

John P. Benson, CEO and Co-founder of Verisys was responsible for growing the company from a team of 12 to more than 200 team members today. "Leadership requires courage, curiosity, and compassion," says Benson, "We are grateful to our team for possessing the key qualities that make our company both human and successful. Leadership at Verisys is all about ethical and transparent accountability for our key constituents, our team members, customers, investors, and the patient community."

Infusing Verisys' mission of protecting health care consumers by enforcing provider competency to assure patient safety and quality care inspires the entire organization towards excellence and job satisfaction.

"Leadership is part of each and every person's presence at Verisys," says Jamie Harper, COO at Verisys. "We, in the formal role of leadership, bow to each individual at Verisys for the organic leadership they show every day to reach business objectives."

Mark Schaerrer, Verisys HR Director, summarizes with, "We give space for our employees to be themselves. I express thanks to the leaders for creating this type of culture so we can navigate to success together."

Jason Nazar, CEO of Comparably, a trusted source for workplace culture and salary data says, "True leadership teams know how to collectively work together to inspire the best out of their workforces. The executives on our annual list of top-rated leadership teams lead by example, and Verisys is among the best of them. Employees consistently commend their forward-thinking leaders for providing regular Town Hall meetings and team building activities that contribute to the positive and transparent workplace culture."

While companies considered small to mid-sized must have had a minimum of 25 employee participants, additional weight was given to companies with more participation from their employee base, relative to company size, for statistical significance.

About Verisys

Verisys Corporation, founded in 1992, is a technology enabled data and credentials verification organization. Verisys is curator of FACIS®, the largest provider database in the U.S. used for sanction screening in the process of verifying credentials, for contracting, privileging, employment, reimbursement, and referral validation and leverages its Cloud-based platform, CheckMedic® to streamline credentialing. Verisys is NCQA certified and URAC accredited and holds ISO Certifications for quality (9001) and information security (27001). For information about employment opportunities and check out our Comparably profile.

About Comparably

Comparably is a workplace culture and compensation site with a mission to provide more transparent and rewarding workplaces. Employees can access salary data and rate their companies, CEOs, and work experiences through the lens of specific demographics including gender, ethnicity, age, tenure, location, title, company size, and education.

