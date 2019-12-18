Verisys' John P. Benson recognized among Top CEOs in the Nation by Comparably.com

Benson is in good company with CEO notables in the large company category including Brian Halligan of Hubspot, Satya Nadella of Microsoft, and Jeff Weiner of LinkedIn. In the small to midsize category, Benson is among CEOs such as Mark Faggiano of TaxJar and Robert Sadow of Scoop Technologies.

"The best executives not only possess strong leadership skills that drive business objectives, they are transparent and personally engaged with their teams," said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. "The outstanding leaders on our annual Best CEOs list have these attributes and more, according to employee sentiment on Comparably.com within the last year."

Amy Andersen, Verisys VP of Operations, has worked under John Benson for 6 years. "I've watched John lead our organization through substantial growth with a singular focus on patient outcomes," says Amy, "I bring proposals to John with multiple options and his question is always, 'What is the right thing to do?' He cares deeply about doing right by our customers, as well as our employees and their families, and he is a true visionary when it comes to the future of health care."

Comparably.com's awards are determined based on a series of 50+ structured and comprehensive workplace questions including: Compensation, Leadership, Professional Development, Work-Life Balance, and Perks & Benefits, to name a few. Winners are determined based on feedback provided by those who know a company and their CEO best - the employees.

Other awards and recognition received in 2019 include: Comparably's Best CEO for Women and Best Company for Work-Life Balance, The Salt Lake Tribune's Top Workplace Award, and recognition for being one of 12 Tech Teams in Utah that rival Silicon Valley.

Verisys' is a values driven company focused on its people and their growth and its customers and their delight and success. Verisys' vision is to provide a comprehensive enterprise technology platform of data, analytics, software and services that deliver value to the full spectrum of organizations in the health care sector. Verisys' mission is to protect health care consumers by enforcing competency and patient safety through full transparency. As stewards of provider data and credentials, for contracting, privileging, employment, reimbursement and referral validation, Verisys is dedicated to mitigating legal, financial, regulatory and reputational risk for its clients and their end-users. ISO 9001, ISO 27001, URAC accredited and NCQA certified.

Comparably is a compensation, culture, and career monitoring site in the US with data segmented by gender, ethnicity, age, location, tenure, company size, equity, title/department, and education. The site is a resource for employees to anonymously input and compare salaries, rate their workplace culture, CEOs, and match with their dream jobs.

