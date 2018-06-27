Verisys' John P. Benson Recognized among Top Leaders for Women by Comparably.com

SALT LAKE CITY, June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, John P. Benson, CEO and co-founder of Verisys Corporation is recognized by employee-generated surveys conducted by employer data company, Comparably.com. Benson was named in the "Best CEO" category for medium to small companies in 2017 and "Best CEOs for Women" in 2018.

John Benson, co-founder and CEO of Verisys Corporation

"This recognition is very humbling to me," says Benson. "We really strive for diversity in our company and to provide opportunity for everyone, I am grateful for the honor to work with our bright and capable team." Valerie Mondelli, Verisys' Chief Revenue Officer states, "Here at Verisys, we have a very diverse culture, where different backgrounds, ideas, and perspectives are embraced. This foundation really starts with a dynamic and contemporary leader who takes interest in the growth of employees, no matter the gender, race or ethnicity. John is that leader. He has instilled these principles throughout our organization and works to expose his employees to new opportunities and paths for advancement. He creates a culture where all employees are valued, challenged and allowed to express their opinions and ideas freely. Ultimately, this makes us better—a better company, a better employer and a better partner to all of our health care customers."

Comparably.com's criteria points for "Best CEO for Women" include compensation, healthy challenge, receiving valuable feedback, mentorship, career advancement and work/life balance. Benson is in good company with notables in the large company category of John Legere of T-Mobile, Satya Nadella of Microsoft and from the medium to small category, Noah Kerner of Acorns and Gavan Thorpe of Boostability also located along Utah's Silicon Slopes.

------------------

About Verisys:

Verisys' is a values driven company focused on its people and their growth and its customers and their delight and success. Verisys' vision is to provide a comprehensive enterprise technology platform of data, analytics and services that deliver value to the full spectrum of organizations in the health care sector. Verisys' mission is to protect health care consumers by enforcing competency and patient safety through transparency. We help prevent fraud, waste and abuse with analytics and accurate and timely data on individuals, professionals and businesses. And, as stewards of provider data and credentials, for contracting, privileging, employment, reimbursement and referral validation, Verisys is dedicated to mitigating legal, financial, regulatory and reputational risk for its clients and their end-users. ISO 9001, URAC accredited and NCQA certified, quality and security to the core.

About Comparably:

Comparably is a compensation, culture, and career monitoring site in the US with the most comprehensive and uniquely structured data that can be segmented by gender, ethnicity, age, location, tenure, company size, equity, title/department, and education. The site has become a popular resource for employees to anonymously input and compare salaries, rate their workplace culture and CEOs, and match with their dream jobs. With 3 million ratings from half a million employees across 30,000 US companies, approximately 5,000 businesses use Comparably's employer branding and jobs tools to recruit and retain talent.

Media Contact:

Heather Gillman

Phone: 801.302.5313

E-mail: hgillman@verisys.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/verisys-john-p-benson-recognized-among-top-leaders-for-women-by-comparablycom-300672821.html

SOURCE Verisys Corporation

Related Links

http://www.verisys.com

