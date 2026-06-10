VERITAGE BRANDS FORMED AS GLOBAL BRAND AND CATEGORY LEADER, SERVING CUSTOMERS WORLD-WIDE

ORLANDO, Fla., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ONCAP and Griffon Corporation announced the launch of their joint venture, Veritage Brands, which combines Griffon Corporation's Consumer and Professional Products AMES North America businesses and ONCAP's Venanpri Hand Tools Division.

Veritage Brands includes some of the most respected names in hand tools, garden and outdoor products, and home organization solutions: AMES, ClosetMaid, Garant, Bellota, Corona and Burgon & Ball. Veritage Brands brings together a portfolio of iconic brands with deep heritage and strong market positions across professional, prosumer and consumer segments.

With operations across North America, Europe and Latin America, Veritage Brands combines complementary brands, manufacturing capabilities, sourcing expertise and distribution networks to better serve customers worldwide while accelerating innovation and long-term growth.

"Veritage Brands is not just a merger, it is the creation of a new global leader," said Bill Glusing, CEO of Veritage Brands. "By bringing together Venanpri and The AMES Companies of North America, we are unleashing the full power of brand names that have defined their categories for generations like Razor-back, Corona, Jackson, Bellota, ClosetMaid, Garant and Burgon & Ball. Now, united, they form a single global force with the scale, speed, and ambition to reshape our industry. We are harnessing centuries of craftsmanship and trust, and accelerating it into the future to drive innovation, expanding our reach, and setting a new standard for performance worldwide. Veritage Brands isn't content to follow the market, instead we are redefining it."

"Since our humble beginnings in the orange groves of California and the sheep farms of the United Kingdom, we have offered durable, innovative, and high-quality products which our consumers rely upon each day. As one combined company, Veritage Brands has the unique opportunity to leverage our collective strengths and unrivaled heritage to significantly expand product offerings to our existing customers as well as to successfully serve new ones around the world," said Steve Linville, President of Corona and Burgon & Ball.

About Veritage Brands

Veritage Brands is a global leader in hand tools, garden and outdoor products, and home organization solutions. The company brings together a portfolio of trusted brands including AMES, ClosetMaid, Garant, Corona, Burgon & Ball and Bellota. With operations across North America, Europe and Latin America, Veritage Brands serves professional, prosumer and consumer customers through a combination of strong brands, operational expertise, innovation and customer-focused solutions.

To learn more about Veritage Brands, visit Veritage Brands — A Portfolio of Iconic Brands

SOURCE Veritage Brands