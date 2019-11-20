Veritas and NetApp Extend Protection of Unstructured Data for Customers

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritas Technologies, a worldwide leader in enterprise data protection and software-defined infrastructure, today announced an expansion of its partnership with NetApp, the data authority for hybrid cloud, that will help the largest enterprises protect their data more quickly and at scale on NetApp® network-attached storage (NAS) devices.

Storing, managing, and protecting data efficiently and cost effectively is a challenge, made even more complex with data spread across on-premises, hybrid, and multicloud environments. Veritas and NetApp are working together to help organizations ensure that their unstructured data and files are protected and recoverable.

Veritas NetBackup first leveraged NetApp SnapDiff APIs in 2012 to accelerate backup of primary NAS data to on-premises and cloud targets. By integrating with NetApp SnapDiff on secondary NAS, customers can meet stringent recovery time objectives (RTOs) on their premises and speed up data transfer to the cloud for long-term retention. This integration further strengthens the value to joint customers, adding faster unstructured data protection to capabilities such as business resiliency for applications connected to NetApp storage, and deep file analytics for NetApp NAS data.

"Our partnership of 17 years has delivered tremendous value to the largest organizations worldwide. We continue to innovate with NetApp to ensure that all business data is protected regardless of location – on premises and in the cloud," said Deepak Mohan, executive vice president, data protection and governance, Veritas. "We've been protecting NetApp environments since the FAS 400 was introduced. Today, we protect the entire product line including NetApp StorageGRID®, FAS, and E-Series. And we will now be able to deliver the highest level of efficiency by leveraging the SnapDiff API to accelerate data protection for the largest workloads."

Recent research from Veritas found that more than half of all data in organizations is unclassified or untagged, and just 5% of respondents claim to have classified all of their data in the public cloud. These numbers are expected to change in line with the overall growth of unstructured data and acceleration to cloud and hybrid cloud, meaning that organizations will have limited or no visibility into vast amounts of potentially business-critical data.

"Throughout our collaboration, Veritas and NetApp have built data management solutions to enable data protection in the hybrid cloud, ensuring data resilience and availability for our customers," said Octavian Tanase, SVP, ONTAP. "Integration of the SnapDiff API into NetBackup accelerates data protection by enabling faster indexing of unstructured data."

The continued partnership between Veritas and NetApp offers customers numerous benefits, including:

Business resiliency through integration of tier 1 applications and storage into high-availability and disaster recovery solutions

The ability to protect file data on the premises and in the cloud across physical and virtual deployments

Insights and deep file analytics through cataloging to better understand what data sits where, and how many copies are maintained

Reduced TCO by tiering backup data to the cloud for long-term retention

The ability to continuously meet stringent SLAs even as unstructured data increases

