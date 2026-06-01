Veritas Aortic Solutions, an inQB8 Spinout, Raises $12M to Advance Non-Surgical Treatment of Aortic Root and Ascending Aortic Diseases

COSTA MESA, Calif., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritas Aortic Solutions, the latest company to spin out of inQB8 Medical Technologies, is pleased to announce the closing of $12M in Seed financing to advance innovative solutions for the treatment of Root and Ascending Aortic Diseases. The funding round was led by a group of experienced MedTech angel investors with strong participation from Cedars-Sinai Intellectual Property Company along with inQB8's existing investors. The funds will support the continued development of the Veritas Transcatheter Valved Aortic Root Conduit (TVARC) through First-in-Human clinical use. The Veritas TVARC is designed to offer a comprehensive, interventional, non-surgical treatment for high-risk Root and Ascending Aortic Diseases, including Dissections, Aneurysms, and other pathologies that specifically involve the aortic root, coronary ostia, and/or the ascending aorta.

As part of the financing, Chad Martinson (former Medtronic CoreValve executive and former CEO of ACOVA Integrated Health), Judd Nordquist (CEO of Ibis Scientific), and Nirdesh Gupta PhD (Managing Partner of Cedars-Sinai Intellectual Property Company (CSIPCo)), joined Veritas and inQB8 co-founders, Arshad Quadri, MD and J. Brent Ratz, on the company's Board of Directors.

"With combined mortality and morbidity rates as high as 65%, it is hard to overstate the risk associated with current surgical treatments for acute conditions of the ascending aorta," said Arshad Quadri MD, Co-Founder, Executive Chairman and Chief Medical Officer of Veritas Aortic Solutions. "As a cardiac surgeon myself, I have performed these procedures numerous times. They are complex, challenging, and highly invasive. Endovascular options for the descending aorta and the arch have been available for a long time, but open-heart surgery remains the only approved option for patients with root and ascending aortic pathologies. It has always been a dream of mine to be able to offer these patients a faster, safer, less-invasive option, and today we are one step closer to making that a reality."

The Veritas TVARC system is a single permanent implant that combines a bioprosthetic aortic valve, ascending aortic graft, and the company's proprietary Chameleon Eye™ coronary perfusion ports and is designed to seal-off the diseased or damaged part of the aorta and restore healthy blood flow to the coronaries and the rest of the body. The system includes a custom transfemoral delivery catheter that is intended to eliminate the need for open-heart surgery and allow for precise positioning and controlled deployment of the implant.

"The Veritas TVARC system represents the type of patient-centered innovation we seek to support at Cedars-Sinai," said Nirdesh Gupta, PhD, Managing Partner of Cedars-Sinai Intellectual Property Company. "We are pleased to participate in this financing to help advance a novel endovascular approach to Aortic Root and Ascending Aortic Disease—an area where treatment options have remained largely unchanged for years despite significant patient risk. We believe this technology has the potential to meaningfully improve outcomes for patients facing life-threatening cardiovascular disease."

"After establishing the Veritas program within inQB8 Medical Technologies and rapidly advancing it through prototyping, bench testing, and successful chronic animal studies, we are honored to have the support of seasoned MedTech investors, leading physicians, and a world-class healthcare organization like Cedars-Sinai to accelerate our development and bring this technology towards its first clinical application," added J. Brent Ratz, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Veritas Aortic Solutions. "In our 20+ year partnership, Dr. Quadri and I have collaborated to create solutions for several cardiovascular issues. Given the complexity of Root and Ascending Aortic Diseases and the dire need for an interventional solution, I believe Veritas is poised to be the most meaningful of all in terms of patient impact."

About Veritas Aortic Solutions

Veritas Aortic Solutions is a privately held medical device company committed to improving outcomes for patients with Aortic Disease. The company's flagship technology, the Veritas Transcatheter Valved Aortic Root Conduit (TVARC) is a single permanent implant that combines a bioprosthetic aortic valve, ascending aortic graft, and the company's proprietary Chameleon Eye™ coronary perfusion ports and is designed to seal-off the diseased or damaged part of the aorta and restore healthy blood flow to the coronaries and the rest of the body. Veritas was founded and incubated within inQB8 Medical Technologies, LLC and spun-out as a standalone company in late 2025 to provide a comprehensive solution to pathologies affecting the most critical areas of the heart, including the aortic root, coronaries and ascending aorta. www.veritasaortic.com

About Cedars-Sinai Intellectual Property Company (CSIPCo)

Cedars-Sinai Intellectual Property Company is the investment arm of Cedars-Sinai, focused on healthcare and life sciences startups across med tech (devices & diagnostics), biotech (drug discovery programs) and health tech (regulated digital health). CSIPCo invests in companies that strongly align with Cedars-Sinai Health System's mission of advancing healthcare and improving patient outcomes.

About inQB8 Medical Technologies LLC

inQB8 Medical Technologies is a privately held medical device incubator with offices in Massachusetts and California co-founded by Dr. Arshad Quadri, MD, and J. Brent Ratz, MBA. inQB8 specializes in developing cutting-edge interventional solutions for major cardiovascular diseases, accelerating projects through prototyping, bench, and pre-clinical testing. Veritas is the fourth program to come out of the inQB8 team. Previous successes include CardiAQ Valve Technologies (Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement, acquired by Edwards Lifesciences in 2015), MonarQ (Transcatheter Tricuspid Valve Replacement, acquired by Peijia Medical in 2021), and Relief Cardiovascular (interventional Heart Failure management, formed in 2024 with Series A and FIH completed in 2025).

SOURCE Veritas Aortic Solutions