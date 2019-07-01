Veritas Doubles Down on Consumer Genomics, Sets New Industry Milestone by Dropping Price of Genome to $599

BOSTON, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritas first disrupted the genetic testing industry in 2016 by breaking the $1,000 Whole Genome Sequencing barrier. Today, the company is at it again, dropping the price of myGenome from $999 to $599.

For too long, people have had to settle for genotyping tests (e.g., 23andMe) that are less expensive, but return limited information. In contrast, Whole Genome Sequencing transcends those limitations and greatly increases actionable discoveries.

"I've said Whole Genome Sequencing will replace all other genetic tests, because it is all genetic tests and much more. Now, we're closer to realizing that seismic shift."

– George Church, Veritas Co-founder & genomics pioneer

Veritas achieved this milestone primarily by deploying internally-developed machine learning and AI tools as well as external tools—including Google's DeepVariant—and by improving its in-house lab operations.

"The focus in our industry is shifting from the cost of sequencing genomes to interpretation capabilities, and that's where our secret sauce is. We've built and deployed a world class platform to deliver clinically-actionable insights at scale."

– Mirza Cifric, Veritas Co-founder & CEO

This new consumer price point for myGenome (US-only) matters because it increases access for millions of consumers. And the more genomes sequenced, the more cutting-edge scientific insights Veritas can provide to individuals (and their physicians) over their lifetime. "We see a future where consumers regularly receive new insights from their genome in a subscription type of model," said Cifric. "Today, we're taking a big step toward achieving that vision."

About Veritas, The Genome Company

Veritas is a passionate and dynamic group of scientists, engineers, genetic counselors, entrepreneurs, and designers. It aims to deliver on the promise of the genome. Its scientific pedigree is unmatched, with co-founders like George Church, as is its reputation, evidenced by multiple awards including CNBC's Disruptor50, MIT Technology Review's 50 Smartest Companies, and Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies. For more information, follow @VeritasGenetics on Facebook and Twitter , or visit veritasgenetics.com .

About myGenome

myGenome includes in-house expert interpretation by ABMGG-certified laboratory directors; a clinically-relevant, user-friendly report; and access to board-certified and licensed genetic counselors. Veritas is CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited. The $599 price is for the US only.

SOURCE Veritas Genetics

