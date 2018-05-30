Veritas Extends Partnership with Google Cloud, Offering New Veritas Data Protection and Governance Solutions for G Suite Platform Customers

The offerings are comprised of Veritas SaaS Backup, a new hosted cloud-to-cloud backup solution for G Suite data protection and recovery, as well as Veritas Information Map and Veritas Enterprise Vault.cloud, solutions that make it a snap to analyze file metadata within G Suite and execute compliance-driven retention and eDiscovery workflows for G Suite email. Together, these offerings build on Google Cloud's robust productivity and collaboration tools by providing customers with additional data protection and governance capabilities.

End-to-end data management in the cloud

The timing of this announcement comes as more businesses are turning to cloud infrastructure and applications to store, analyze, and manage vast amounts of data in an efficient and scalable way. According to IDC's Worldwide Semiannual Public Cloud Services Spending Guide, Software as a Service (SaaS) will be the largest cloud computing category in 2018, capturing nearly two thirds of all public cloud spending this year.1

At the same time, as highlighted in The Truth in Cloud study recently conducted by Veritas, it's critical that organizations understand the role they play in ensuring that data in the cloud is protected and adheres to strict compliance regulations, including the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which took effect on May 25, 2018.

Additional data protection and backup across the G Suite platform

Veritas SaaS Backup is a unified software as a service solution that ties together backup, search and restore capabilities in a single user interface across the G Suite ecosystem. This new solution offers customers the following benefits:

Support for the G Suite ecosystem of offerings: Veritas SaaS Backup delivers a data protection and recovery solution that spans G Suite, including Gmail, Google Drive, Google Team Drive and Google Sites.

Granular search and restore capabilities: Customers can easily preview, locate and restore the exact file, anywhere, any time and on any device.

Reliable, automated data protection: Customers can help prevent the risk of losing data with automated features that make and retain data copies in multiple locations. Data is automatically backed up every six hours to help ensure comprehensive protection.

Easy, hassle-free set-up process: Veritas SaaS Backup quickly links to the user's G Suite online accounts. As a cloud hosted solution, no additional investment or on-premises installation of infrastructure or software is required, and users can add and manage new accounts without costly upgrades on technology, infrastructure or administration.

Data visibility and classification that supports regulatory compliance

The Veritas Enterprise Vault.cloud solution offers an easy to use interface that enables customers to:

Preserve the emails that matter most : Customers can quickly deploy journaling for G Suite to send data to Enterprise Vault.cloud, helping to ensure data is archived and retained within a single, tamper-proof repository. This approach also helps ensure that organizations are protected against data deletion and chain-of-custody violations that could have consequences during legal or regulatory matters.

Rapidly discover relevant Gmail content: The Enterprise Vault.cloud solution provides case managers with an intuitive interface for building advanced search strings and uncovering critical case evidence. These capabilities allow legal and compliance teams to collaborate with outside counsel and other third-parties, all within the confines of the Enterprise Vault.cloud experience.

The Veritas Information Map solution enables customers to:

Gain a real-time picture of their data: G Suite customers will benefit from the Veritas Information Map application's immersive visual representation of the data located within Gmail and Google Drive. The insights surfaced through Information Map allow organizations to make data-driven decisions about what data to retain and delete.

G Suite customers will benefit from the Veritas Information Map application's immersive visual representation of the data located within Gmail and Google Drive. The insights surfaced through Information Map allow organizations to make data-driven decisions about what data to retain and delete. Improve regulatory readiness: Veritas Information Map's file analytics arm compliance managers with a complete picture of data ownership and modifications, enabling them to spot risks and initiate remediation actions to help ensure compliance with global data privacy regulations.

"We are continuing to build on our partnership with Google Cloud by coupling Veritas' advanced data management and protection expertise with Google Cloud's extensive productivity and collaboration capabilities," said Mike Palmer, executive vice president and chief product officer, Veritas. "Combined, we are providing customers with simple, flexible and powerful solutions that empower organizations to protect and govern their data across the G Suite platform."

Veritas Data Protection and Governance for G Suite is available globally through Veritas and its worldwide channel partners. For more information about Veritas Data Protection and Governance for G Suite, please visit here.

About Veritas Technologies

Veritas Technologies empowers businesses of all sizes to discover the truth in information—their most important digital asset. Using the Veritas platform, customers can accelerate their digital transformation and solve pressing IT and business challenges including multi-cloud data management, data protection, storage optimization, compliance readiness and workload portability—with no cloud vendor lock-in. Eighty-six percent of Fortune 500 companies rely on Veritas today to reveal data insights that drive competitive advantage. Learn more at www.veritas.com or follow us on Twitter at @veritastechllc.

