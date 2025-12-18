Veritas Group Announces December 31 Close for Storage Units Income Fund II

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritas Group, an investment platform that delivers institutional-quality real estate investments across the multifamily and self-storage sectors, announced today that its Storage Units Income Fund II would be closing to new investments on or before December 31.

"We are thrilled with the success of this fundraise and grateful for the strong support we have received from a diverse group of investors," said Sean Casterline, CEO for Veritas Group. "Investors continue to gravitate to self-storage as a recession-resilient asset class that generates steady cash flow and high margins."

To date, alongside our 1031 investors, the company raised over $35 million that funded eight self-storage facilities with more than 896,000 rentable square feet in high-demand markets across the Southeast.

As part of its lifecycle planning, the fund expects to undergo an independent portfolio valuation in early 2026, a milestone that may present an attractive tax-planning opportunity for certain high-income investors. Because the fund's assets will be in various stages of development at that time, the valuation is anticipated to reflect construction-phase economics, including upfront and non-recoverable costs, which can result in a temporarily reduced fair market value compared to stabilized operations.

For investors utilizing retirement accounts, this valuation window may be particularly advantageous for those considering a Roth IRA conversion, as taxes are assessed based on the asset's value at the time of conversion. Converting during a lower valuation period can allow investors to pay taxes on a reduced amount while positioning future appreciation and distributions to potentially occur on a tax-free basis.

For more information, please contact Brian Rivera at [email protected] or call (714) 604-5784.

Veritas Group is a fully integrated real estate investment platform focused on institutional-quality multifamily and self-storage assets primarily across the Southeast.

