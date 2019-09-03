Veritas Health Innovation Partners with Cochrane to Deliver Best-in-Class Systematic Review Training

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritas Health Innovation Ltd is delighted to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Cochrane to offer institutional customers of Covidence in North America access to Cochrane Interactive Learning. Developed by world-leading experts, Cochrane Interactive Learning provides over 10 hours of interactive and self-directed learning on the complete systematic review workflow for both new and experienced review authors.

With more than 80,000 global users to date, Covidence is currently the most widely used systematic review collaboration platform in the world. Also a core component of Cochrane's systematic review production toolkit, Covidence is used by 11 of the top 25 universities in North America, including Harvard, Stanford and Yale.

Veritas CEO and Senior Research Fellow at Cochrane Australia, Monash University, Julian Elliott said, "When users log into Covidence, they're joining the largest evidence community on earth. By partnering with Cochrane to provide the highest quality review training to our North American institutional users, we're working hard to create a culture where the best health decisions and practice are supported by worldwide access to high-quality research knowledge."

Charlotte Pestridge, CEO of Cochrane Innovations, adds, "This partnership brings together two global leaders in the field of evidence synthesis, and we look forward to providing best-in-class review training to the Covidence research community. Working together, we're strengthening our mutual commitment to streamlining the translation of research findings into action and improving health outcomes rapidly and reliably."

The University of Miami recently subscribed to Covidence and Cochrane Interactive Learning to streamline the systematic review process and improve the quality of reviews being produced by researchers. "Most of the people at the University of Miami who collaborate with the Calder Library on systematic reviews are residents, fellows, and other early-career researchers, and the Cochrane Interactive Learning modules will be a great resource for them and for us," says John Reynolds, MLIS, AHIP, Librarian Assistant Professor. "The handful of researchers who have taken the course have written extremely thoughtful and detailed protocols. They seem to be much better prepared than their peers who haven't taken the course."

Veritas Health Innovation is an Australian non-profit with a mission to improve evidence-based scientific knowledge. To achieve its mission, Veritas has developed an online systematic review collaboration platform, Covidence, in partnership with Cochrane, the world's premier network for health evidence synthesis. Covidence is the foundation for a new approach to systematic review, enabling more efficient evidence synthesis and accelerating the impact of evidence on decision-making for health and wellbeing. www.covidence.org

Cochrane is a global independent network of researchers, professionals, patients, caregivers and people interested in health. Cochrane produces reviews which study all of the best available evidence generated through research and make it easier to inform decisions about health. These are called systematic reviews. Cochrane is a not-for-profit organization with collaborators from more than 130 countries working together to produce credible, accessible health information that is free from commercial sponsorship and other conflicts of interest. Our work is recognized as representing an international gold standard for high quality, trusted information.

