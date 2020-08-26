Veritas Meeting Solutions Rebrands to Veritas Association Management and Announces New Virtual Event Offerings

CHICAGO, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritas Meeting Solutions, a leading association management firm and professional meeting provider for medical organizations, announced today that the company would be changing its name to Veritas Association Management. Alongside a complete branding overhaul, the company is formally launching a new suite of virtual event services that have been in testing over the past several months, as well as a brand-new website, veritasamc.com. These organization identity changes and new product launches come as part of a broader effort to highlight the wide range of offerings the company provides to its diverse portfolio of association management and specialty meeting clients.

"We feel the shift to Veritas Association Management will allow us to better portray who we've become as a company. Our business today is so much more than meetings. Though conference management is our specialty, it's just one component of our association management services. We feel our new name better illustrates this dynamic," says President and Co-Founder, Sue O'Sullivan.

Since the company initially opened its doors in 2013, Veritas has grown into a full-service association and meeting management firm with 7 specialized departments and 40 employees.

Building upon VeritasTV, the company's on-demand video platform launched in 2018, the new virtual event services include formal packages for hybrid events with livestreamed on-site meetings, as well as exclusively virtual event packages, complete with virtual exhibit halls and interactive agendas.

"We've been testing these products extensively with our clients and the feedback has been outstanding. We're incredibly excited to bring these new opportunities to all Veritas-managed organizations and events," added Donna Kelly, Vice President and Co-Founder.

Founded in 2013, Veritas Association Management is an industry leader in association management and professional meeting execution. The company specializes in helping professional medical organizations become more efficient, effective, and impactful within their respective specialties and communities. For more information about Veritas Association Management, visit veritasamc.com.

SOURCE Veritas Association Management