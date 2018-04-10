Veritas Overhauls its Channel Program Creating New Opportunities for Partners to Increase Profits and Drive Growth

The Veritas Partner Force program is dramatically simplified, making it much easier for partners to reap more benefits and rewards. Additionally, partners will have access to a plethora of educational offerings that will empower them to help customers solve some of their biggest data management challenges. The revamped program also offers expanded revenue opportunities to attract a new generation of worldwide resellers, service providers, system integrators and distributors.

"The channel continues to evolve as many of our partners are developing more of their own intellectual property and are focused on selling business solutions versus point-products," said Barbara Spicek, vice president, Global Channels and Alliances, Veritas. "Recognizing the changing needs of the channel, Veritas is increasing technical assets, deepening skills and enhancing opportunities to make it easier for our broad ecosystem of partners to help customers harness the power of their data on-premises and in multi-cloud environments."

Key new components of the Veritas Partner Force program include:

Increasing opportunities for existing partners with greater earnings potential

Veritas is focused on creating higher earnings potential for partners, including Veritas gold and platinum partners, by offering rewards for their technical skills and investment in Veritas solutions. Top performing partners are now eligible to receive special rebates by overachieving set quarterly growth targets. They can also benefit from increased deal registration rewards and pre-sales technical assistance via online chat or email, as well as access to the Veritas Partner Development Fund, that provides additional opportunities for growth.

Building new revenue streams for partners selling to commercial and mid-market accounts

Veritas is simplifying the partner experience to make it easier and more profitable for the channel to sell Veritas data management solutions to the commercial and mid-market segment. Partners selling to these accounts will have opportunities to receive increased compensation and technical assets, along with new e-learning and technical podcasts focused on this market. Additionally, new co-marketing assets will be available to create demand with commercial and mid-market accounts.

Expanding the company's Global Distribution Program to drive growth and innovation

Veritas is extending opportunities to its global distributors who perform important services on behalf of Veritas, including managing reseller relationships, providing technical support and partner enablement. The program is expanding to help drive mutual growth across new markets. Distributors worldwide can also receive joint marketing funds that reward volume business around data management and protection.

Boosting partner resources for a faster path to revenue and success

Veritas has made it much easier for partners to access sales resources that can help them learn about Veritas' latest technologies which can provide new opportunities to deliver the latest data management solutions in market. Partners will also find no-cost, online training modules on the PartnerNet portal focused on Veritas' 360 data management portfolio.

Partners can also choose from a variety of new accreditation courses and skills evaluations, based on their business practices. Online courses such as Veritas NetBackup Architecture, Challenges in Backup and Recovery, and Risk Mitigation and Compliance are offered as part of the redesign. New e-learning courses will be added regularly to address newly introduced Veritas offerings as well as customer challenges. The overall program simplification makes it easier and faster for partners to achieve tier advancement and receive additional benefits by meeting a combination of accreditation and revenue requirements.

"Today's announcement reaffirms Veritas' commitment to the channel and transforms the program into one that is simple, predictable and profitable, while increasing the ease of doing business with Veritas," said Angelo Sciascia, senior vice president, NetX. "I'm excited about the new Partner Force program and the company's ability to drive continued customer innovation, satisfaction and value around data management and data protection."

