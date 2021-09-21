Veritas Press Celebrates 25 Years of Serving the Homeschool Community
Sep 21, 2021, 09:51 ET
LANCASTER, Pa., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The month of September is the 25th anniversary of the founding of Veritas Press and this week is the anniversary of the day in 1996 that the documents finalizing the birth of Veritas were signed! What started out as a hobby business for founders Marlin and Laurie Detweiler quickly became a staple in the homeschool community, first nationally and then internationally. As Marlin states:
"Veritas Press began by producing the grammar school history and Bible curriculum that many families have used for decades. We created the curriculum with a strong desire to see young students learn a timeline of history, a timeline of God's revelation in Scripture, and to gain a comprehensive understanding of what is taught in Scripture and where it is taught.
"Today Veritas serves most classical schools, many classical co-ops, a whole bunch of businesses, and more than 20,000 families—way more. We now offer curriculum well beyond grammar school, history, and Bible. In fact, it is our goal to be the source for the best curriculum for every grade in every discipline…Not only is the work fun, but it's incredibly rewarding."
To celebrate, Veritas is offering 25% OFF of curriculum and online Self-Paced Courses at veritaspress.com with coupon code 25YEARS, through September 30th.
For the full History of Veritas Press and to learn more about this celebration go to veritaspress.com.
SOURCE Veritas Press, Inc.
