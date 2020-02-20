Veritas™ Recognized as a February 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice in Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritas Technologies, a global leader in data protection and availability, today announced it was named a February 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice in Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions. Gartner defines Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions as providing backup capabilities for upper-end, mid-market and large-enterprise environments. The Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice distinction is based on feedback and ratings from end-user professionals who have experience purchasing, implementing and/or using the product or service.

"Today's recognition is further evidence that Veritas is in the upper echelon of backup and recovery services, and a proven asset for customers in fulfilling their data management strategies," said Deepak Mohan, executive vice president, enterprise data protection and compliance, Veritas. "NetBackup™, alongside our simple and efficient NetBackup Appliances, help customers ensure data is always available, backed up, compliant and secure from ransomware—no matter where it lives: on-premise or in the cloud."

Powering the Veritas Enterprise Data Services Platform, NetBackup is the market's leading enterprise data backup and recovery solution optimized for multi-cloud and hybrid environments. With unified data protection, organizations can more effectively deliver on required service levels while limiting cost and risk – whether data resides on-premise or in the cloud.

The current version, NetBackup 8.2, offers even faster backup to the cloud with more than 60 cloud connectors. The solution can archive to the cloud with broad support for a range of leading platforms. Integrated NetBackup Appliances additionally ensure backup, storage and deduplication are simple – all on a single device.

Veritas was named a Customers' Choice as the result of customers contributing to reviews on Gartner Peer Insights' portal. Here are a few examples noted by customers:

"Veritas NetBackup is the most reliable data protection solution. For us, we're protecting most of our data center and [we're especially] really satisfied with the capability of NetBackup in the virtualized environment...NetBackup stands foremost among [a] variety of backup solutions in the virtualized world," said a technical architect, in the manufacturing industry.

"I've tried several products, but none have been as reliable as NetBackup. NetBackup can provide overall protection for legacy and modern workloads. Whatever we plan, NetBackup has satisfied it. It is the most reliable of the products I've experienced," said a manager in the transportation industry.

"Veritas NetBackup Appliances have provided our company 100 percent uptime in our backup infrastructure. These appliances have saved the company a lot of money with other technologies that were in place," said a senior infrastructure engineer in the energy and utilities industry.

To read more about the power of Veritas, visit Gartner Peer Insights.

About Peer Insights

Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 215,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

About Veritas

Veritas Technologies is a global leader in data protection and availability. Over 50,000 enterprises—including 99 of the Fortune 100—rely on us to abstract IT complexity and simplify data management. Veritas Enterprise Data Services Platform automates the protection and orchestrates the recovery of data everywhere it lives, ensures 24/7 availability of business-critical applications, and provides enterprises with the insights they need to comply with evolving data regulations. With a reputation for reliability at scale and a deployment model to fit any need, Veritas supports more than 500 data sources and over 150 storage targets, including 60 clouds. Learn more at www.veritas.com . Follow us on Twitter at @veritastechllc.

Veritas, the Veritas Logo and NetBackup are trademarks or registered trademarks of Veritas Technologies LLC or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

