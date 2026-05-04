Veritas Vineyards Enters Agreement to Sell to New, Local Ownership Veritas Legacy Partners, LLC

Acclaimed Head Winemaker Emily Hodson will continue to lead the cellar as partner in the new ownership team.

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AFTON, Va., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritas Vineyards & Winery, one of Virginia's most renowned vino-tourism destinations, announced today that they have agreed to be acquired by a new ownership group. The company, Veritas Legacy Partners, LLC, was named specifically to reflect a promise to continue the work of Veritas Founders Patricia and Andrew Hodson.

Veritas Winery

Leading Veritas Legacy Partners are Charlottesville entrepreneur and Architect Kurt Wassenaar, and Eric Trebour of the Trebour Family, a Central Virginia business and investment group, as Co-Managers. This transition represents a collaboration of Virginia business leaders and neighbors dedicated to honoring the history and stewarding the future of Veritas.

"We are acquiring one of the top winery destinations East of the Mississippi because we believe in the quality of the wines made by Emily Hodson and the world-class hospitality the Veritas team has built," said Wassenaar. "We aren't changing what makes Veritas special; we are providing the support it deserves to flourish for the next generation."

"Veritas was built on the belief that Virginia could produce wines of genuine distinction. Passing the stewardship of this land onto partners who share our vision, and who have the resources and commitment to take it further, is the best possible outcome for our family, our team and Virginia wine," said Patricia and Andrew Hodson, Founders of Veritas Vineyards, who are retiring.

To ensure the Veritas legacy remains unchanged, the next generation of Hodsons will remain central to the estate's leadership. Acclaimed Head Winemaker Emily Hodson will continue her winemaking role and serve as a key member of the executive team. George Hodson will continue as CEO, providing steady guidance to the new ownership group.

The transaction is subject to various conditions and approvals and is expected to close early this summer. All operations will continue without interruption. Wine club memberships, Farmhouse reservations, tasting room bookings, and private events will be honored in full under the new ownership. Two additional advisors, Andrew Murphy and Allison Evanow, will join the executive management team and assist the new owners and Veritas staff during the transition.

About Veritas Vineyards & Winery

Founded in 1999 by Patricia and Andrew Hodson, Veritas Vineyards & Winery was established in Nelson County, Virginia, based on the conviction that the Blue Ridge foothills could produce world-class wines and a level of hospitality rarely seen in the region. Over nearly three decades, Veritas has helped put Virginia on the national viticultural map. Located 30 minutes outside of Charlottesville, Veritas is known for producing critically recognized wines, hosting weddings and events, and offering daily tastings. Located on the property, The Farmhouse at Veritas is an eight-bedroom luxury bed and breakfast set among estate vineyards, with a fine-dining dinner offering. Veritas is an anchor property of the Monticello AVA and Nelson 151 Craft Beverage Trail. For more information, visit veritaswines.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Lyndsey Randall

[email protected] • 540-486-8000 Ext. 107

SOURCE Veritas Legacy Partners, LLC