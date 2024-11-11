Verite and Yousic Play Partner to Revolutionize Music Education on a Global Scale

WILTON, Conn., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Verite, a leading private equity firm based in Wilton, Connecticut, is proud to announce its partnership with Yousic Play, a groundbreaking company dedicated to revolutionizing music education by making it accessible to everyone, everywhere.

"We're excited to join forces with Verite to bring our vision of accessible, world-class music education to life," said Alain Merville, former Berklee College Professor and CEO of Yousic Play. "By combining the best of AI-powered technology and celebrity instruction, their support enables us to reach people everywhere, regardless of background or circumstances. Together, we're using music as a transformative tool to break barriers, uplift communities, and create lasting change on a global scale."

Yousic Play's vision goes beyond just teaching music; it's about helping people become healthier, more connected, and unlocking their potential through music. By providing free, high-quality music education to people around the world, Yousic Play is leading a global movement that uses music as a tool for personal and intellectual growth. All of Yousic Play's courses are taught by celebrity musicians and Berklee College of Music instructors, delivered on an AI-powered platform that tailors each learning experience.

Yousic Play is also dedicated to serving underprivileged communities, offering the gift of music to those who might otherwise never have access. For many, this platform provides not just a chance to learn, but a way to connect, heal, and dream beyond their circumstances.

The innovative platform designs personalized learning roadmaps, interactive lessons, exercises, and tools, that cater to learners of all ages and skill levels. As students progress, the platform evolves with them, allowing them to create tailored lesson plans using simple vocal prompts without ever taking their hands off their instrument. Yousic Play's engaging and effective music learning methods allow users to get better faster, while having fun, and learning from their favorite celebrities. Yousic Play has been in discussions with Roc Nation to work together with their artists and last week signed with popular violinist Ezinma, who has played alongside Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar. "This partnership between Roc Nation managed artist Ezinma and Yousic Play represents something special for our other artists and I also believe for the future of music learning." said Roc Nation Manager Anthony Patterson

"We are thrilled to partner with Yousic Play and support their vision of transforming lives through music education," said Donald Jones, CEO of Verite. "Their commitment to accessibility and innovation aligns perfectly with our investment philosophy. Together, we are working to make a meaningful, lasting impact on communities around the globe."

With Verite's strategic guidance and financial backing, Yousic Play will accelerate its growth, scaling its platform to reach millions of learners worldwide. This partnership will allow Yousic Play to invest in product development, marketing, and strategic partnerships that further the company's mission of offering global access to music education.

3x Grammy Award Winner and Yousic Play instructor Ne-Yo echoed this sentiment: "I love what Yousic Play is doing for the younger generation. I wish something like this was available when I was young."

About Verite Capital Partners: Verite is a fundless sponsor, private equity firm focused on assisting underserved and underrepresented communities to gain access to capital, technology, and innovation through the Verite ecosystem. Verite provides strategic guidance, financial support, and operational expertise to help its portfolio company achieve their full potential.

