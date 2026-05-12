Veritiv Acquires Quick Pak, Inc. and Stickel Packaging Supply

ATLANTA, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritiv Operating Company, a leader in innovative specialty packaging, facility, and print solutions, announces it has acquired Quick Pak, Inc., a Tampa, Florida based distributor of core packaging products, and Stickel Packaging Supply, a New Jersey based distributor of corrugated packaging and related solutions.

The acquisitions deepen Veritiv's presence in Central Florida and strengthen its penetration in underrepresented Northeast markets, expanding the company's packaging capabilities and regional customer coverage.

"These acquisitions reflect our continued focus on disciplined, strategic growth," said Sal Abbate, CEO of Veritiv. "Quick Pak and Stickel Packaging Supply each bring complementary products, strong customer relationships, and experienced teams that align well with our packaging platform."

Quick Pak, founded in 1999 by Mike Cunningham, distributes films, packaging equipment and parts, tapes, and strapping to customers in the distribution, food and beverage, and manufacturing sectors from its facility in Tampa, Florida. "Joining Veritiv presents an exciting opportunity for our team and our customers. We've always been focused on providing dependable service and high-quality packaging solutions, and with Veritiv's scale, resources, and customer-first culture, we can take that commitment even further," said Cunningham. "We're proud of what we've built, and we're energized by what Veritiv makes possible for our customers moving forward."

Stickel Packaging Supply was founded by Hal Stickel in 1987. It is currently operated by Jeanne Stickel and their two sons, Christopher and Peter Borriello, and distributes corrugated packaging, tape, equipment, and stretch film solutions to customers across New Jersey, greater Philadelphia, and Northern Delaware from its Lakewood, New Jersey facility. "Joining Veritiv marks an exciting new chapter for Stickel Packaging Supply," said Chris and Peter Borriello, owners of the company. "With Veritiv's deep resources, national scale, and commitment to customer success, our team is well-positioned to continue delivering exceptional service while expanding opportunities for growth."

About Veritiv

Veritiv Operating Company is a leading, global provider of specialty packaging solutions designed to help businesses operate more sustainably and efficiently. Beyond packaging, Veritiv delivers JanSan, hygiene, print, and publishing products and services that support cleaner, safer, and more resilient operations. Serving customers across a wide range of industries, Veritiv combines an extensive distribution network in the U.S. and Mexico with deep expertise, global resources, and team members around the world focused on improving performance and helping customers adapt to a rapidly changing marketplace. Learn more at www.veritiv.com.

SOURCE Veritiv Corporation