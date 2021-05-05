Veritiv Announces Record First Quarter 2021 Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA

ATLANTA, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV), a full-service provider of business-to-business distribution solutions, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

"We started 2021 with record first quarter earnings driven by continued Packaging sales growth and operational efficiencies implemented across the Company," said Sal Abbate, Chief Executive Officer. "Our earnings momentum, fueled by the execution of our multi-year strategy to drive profitable growth, continued into the first quarter."

For the three months ended March 31, 2021, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2020:

Net sales were $1.6 billion , a decrease of 8.7% from the prior year.

, a decrease of 8.7% from the prior year. Income before income taxes was $30.4 million , compared to $0.0 million in the prior year.

, compared to in the prior year. Net income was $21.3 million , compared to net loss of $(0.4) million in the prior year. Net restructuring charges were $4.3 million in the first quarter of 2021 compared to none in the prior year.

, compared to net loss of in the prior year. Net restructuring charges were in the first quarter of 2021 compared to none in the prior year. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $1.34 and $1.28 , respectively, compared to a loss for both basic and diluted earnings per share of $(0.02) in the prior year.

and , respectively, compared to a loss for both basic and diluted earnings per share of in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was $59.5 million , an increase of 64.4% from the prior year.

, an increase of 64.4% from the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales was 3.8%, an increase of 170 basis points from the prior year.

For the three months ended March 31, 2021, net cash provided by operating activities was $13.2 million and free cash flow was $6.9 million.

"Our disciplined working capital management and rapid net leverage reduction over the last two years, in combination with our strong earnings prospects for 2021, enabled the Company to purchase approximately $25 million of our shares in the first quarter as part of our previously authorized share repurchase program," said Stephen Smith, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "Due in part to our share repurchase activities in the first quarter, a historically large shareholder, UWW Holdings, LLC, has completely exited its long-term position."

2021 Revised Guidance

Given the strong financial performance in the first quarter, the Company is increasing guidance for full year 2021. Income before taxes for full year 2021 is expected to be in the range of $95 to $115 million and Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $220 to $240 million. Free cash flow for 2021 is still expected to be at least $75 million and capital expenditures for the year are still estimated to be approximately $35 million.

-----

Important information regarding U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP") and related reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures can be found in the schedules to this press release, which should be thoroughly reviewed.

A reconciliation of the forecasted full year 2021 Adjusted EBITDA guidance range cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts due to the uncertainty and variability on a forward-looking basis of certain items that impact net income including, but not limited to, restructuring charges, LIFO reserves, and taxes, any of which may be significant. In addition, the Company believes such a reconciliation would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors.

Financial Statements

VERITIV CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in millions, except per share data, unaudited)









Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020 Net sales $ 1,559.3



$ 1,707.3

Cost of products sold (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 1,238.1



1,359.6

Distribution expenses 101.5



123.4

Selling and administrative expenses 166.4



203.6

Depreciation and amortization 14.5



13.8

Restructuring charges, net 4.3



—

Operating income (loss) 34.5



6.9

Interest expense, net 5.1



7.0

Other (income) expense, net (1.0)



(0.1)

Income (loss) before income taxes 30.4



0.0

Income tax expense (benefit) 9.1



0.4

Net income (loss) $ 21.3



$ (0.4)









Earnings (loss) per share:





Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 1.34



$ (0.02)

Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 1.28



$ (0.02)









Weighted-average shares outstanding:





Basic 15.88



16.16

Diluted 16.66



16.16



VERITIV CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (dollars in millions, except par value, unaudited)









March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 109.0



$ 120.6

Accounts receivable, less allowances of $41.1 and $41.6, respectively 853.3



849.5

Inventories 493.5



465.4

Other current assets 118.2



119.5

Total current assets 1,574.0



1,555.0

Property and equipment (net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $382.4 and $375.9, respectively) 182.9



194.7

Goodwill 99.6



99.6

Other intangibles, net 46.3



47.4

Deferred income tax assets 56.9



60.0

Other non-current assets 369.0



378.3

Total assets $ 2,328.7



$ 2,335.0

Liabilities and shareholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 513.4



$ 471.9

Accrued payroll and benefits 50.8



80.6

Other accrued liabilities 167.5



182.2

Current portion of debt 14.9



14.7

Total current liabilities 746.6



749.4

Long-term debt, net of current portion 600.7



589.1

Defined benefit pension obligations 17.6



18.2

Other non-current liabilities 386.4



395.2

Total liabilities 1,751.3



1,751.9

Commitments and contingencies





Shareholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10.0 million shares authorized, none issued —



—

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100.0 million shares authorized; shares issued - 16.8 million and 16.6 million, respectively; shares outstanding - 15.5 million and 15.9 million, respectively 0.2



0.2

Additional paid-in capital 632.8



634.9

Accumulated earnings (deficit) 19.9



(1.4)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (33.8)



(33.5)

Treasury stock at cost - 1.3 million shares in 2021 and 0.7 million shares in 2020 (41.7)



(17.1)

Total shareholders' equity 577.4



583.1

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,328.7



$ 2,335.0



VERITIV CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions, unaudited)









Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020 Operating activities





Net income (loss) $ 21.3



$ (0.4)

Depreciation and amortization 14.5



13.8

Amortization and write-off of deferred financing fees 0.3



0.6

Net losses (gains) on disposition of assets and sale of a business (2.2)



0.1

Provision for expected credit losses 0.9



4.4

Deferred income tax provision (benefit) 3.1



5.2

Stock-based compensation 1.2



9.4

Other non-cash items, net 0.8



2.6

Changes in operating assets and liabilities





Accounts receivable and related party receivable (10.3)



(19.6)

Inventories (30.7)



38.5

Other current assets 1.7



1.2

Accounts payable and related party payable 54.3



50.9

Accrued payroll and benefits (29.8)



(13.2)

Other accrued liabilities (10.9)



(8.8)

Other (1.0)



0.1

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 13.2



84.8

Investing activities





Property and equipment additions (6.3)



(8.9)

Proceeds from asset sales and sale of a business 8.0



0.7

Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities 1.7



(8.2)

Financing activities





Change in book overdrafts (9.2)



(24.7)

Borrowings of long-term debt 1,392.8



1,479.8

Repayments of long-term debt (1,378.9)



(1,483.6)

Payments under right-of-use finance leases (3.3)



(2.9)

Purchase of treasury stock (24.6)



(3.5)

Payments under Tax Receivable Agreement —



(0.3)

Payments under other contingent consideration —



(3.5)

Other (2.9)



(0.5)

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (26.1)



(39.2)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (0.4)



(0.8)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents (11.6)



36.6

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 120.6



38.0

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 109.0



$ 74.6

Supplemental cash flow information





Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds $ 11.2



$ 0.6

Cash paid for interest 4.6



6.2

Non-cash investing and financing activities





Non-cash additions to property and equipment for right-of-use finance leases $ 0.2



$ 11.2

Non-cash additions to other non-current assets for right-of-use operating leases 11.3



10.8



Non-GAAP Measures

We supplement our financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP with certain non-GAAP measures including Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, restructuring charges, net, integration and acquisition expenses and other similar charges including any severance costs, costs associated with warehouse and office openings or closings, consolidation, and relocation and other business optimization expenses, stock-based compensation expense, changes in the LIFO reserve, non-restructuring asset impairment charges, non-restructuring severance charges, non-restructuring pension charges, net, fair value adjustments related to contingent liabilities assumed in mergers and acquisitions and certain other adjustments), free cash flow and other non-GAAP measures such as the Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio. We believe investors commonly use Adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow and these other non-GAAP measures as key financial metrics for valuing companies. In addition, the credit agreement governing our Asset-Based Lending Facility (the "ABL Facility") permits us to exclude the foregoing and other charges in calculating "Consolidated EBITDA", as defined in the ABL Facility.

Adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow and these other non-GAAP measures are not alternative measures of financial performance or liquidity under U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP measures do not have definitions under U.S. GAAP and may be defined differently by, and not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. As a result, we consider and evaluate non-GAAP measures in connection with a review of the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on such non-GAAP measures and to consider them with the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. Adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow and these other non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyzing our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Please see the following tables for reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures.



Table I VERITIV CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA; ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN (in millions, unaudited)









Three Months Ended March 31,



2021

2020 Net income (loss)

$ 21.3



$ (0.4)

Interest expense, net

5.1



7.0

Income tax expense (benefit)

9.1



0.4

Depreciation and amortization

14.5



13.8

EBITDA

50.0



20.8

Restructuring charges, net

4.3



—

Facility closure charges, including (gain) loss from asset disposition

0.3



1.4

Stock-based compensation

1.2



9.4

LIFO reserve (decrease) increase

5.1



(5.9)

Non-restructuring severance charges

0.8



1.7

Non-restructuring pension charges, net

—



7.1

Fair value adjustment on Tax Receivable Agreement contingent liability

—



(0.7)

Fair value adjustment on contingent consideration liability

—



1.0

Other

(2.2)



1.4

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 59.5



$ 36.2











Net sales

$ 1,559.3



$ 1,707.3

Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net sales

3.8 %

2.1 %

Table II VERITIV CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES FREE CASH FLOW (in millions, unaudited)









Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

$ 13.2

Less: Capital expenditures

(6.3)

Free cash flow

$ 6.9



Table II.a VERITIV CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES FREE CASH FLOW GUIDANCE (in millions, unaudited)









Forecast for Year Ending

December 31, 2021 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

at least $110 Less: Capital expenditures

(35) Free cash flow

at least $75

Table III VERITIV CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES NET DEBT TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (in millions, unaudited)





March 31, 2021 Amount drawn on ABL Facility $ 534.5

Less: Cash and cash equivalents (109.0)

Net debt $ 425.5





Last Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA $ 210.9





Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA 2.0x







Last Twelve Months

March 31, 2021 Net income (loss) $ 55.9

Interest expense, net 23.2

Income tax expense (benefit) 17.5

Depreciation and amortization 58.4

EBITDA 155.0

Restructuring charges, net 56.5

Facility closure charges, including (gain) loss from asset disposition (4.8)

Stock-based compensation 9.5

LIFO reserve (decrease) increase 9.5

Non-restructuring severance charges 3.2

Non-restructuring pension charges, net 0.1

Fair value adjustment on Tax Receivable Agreement contingent liability (18.4)

Escheat audit contingent liability (0.2)

Other 0.5

Adjusted EBITDA $ 210.9







