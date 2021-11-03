Veritiv Announces Record Third Quarter 2021 Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin; Raises Guidance

ATLANTA, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV), a full-service provider of business-to-business distribution solutions, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

"Double-digit Packaging sales growth contributed to our best earnings and Adjusted EBITDA margin performance of any quarter in company history," said Sal Abbate, Chief Executive Officer. "The third quarter of 2021 marks the tenth consecutive quarter of year-over-year improvement in our Packaging segment Adjusted EBITDA margin performance. Demand and disciplined pass-through of supplier-driven inflationary price increases led to sales growth across most of our segments. The ongoing benefits of our 2020 Restructuring Plan, as well as commercial and supply chain productivity, drove significant financial improvement throughout the business resulting in net income nearly doubling in the third quarter compared to prior year."

For the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020:

Net sales were $1.8 billion , an increase of 11.1% from the prior year.

, an increase of 11.1% from the prior year. Net income was $40.0 million , compared to $21.1 million in the prior year. Net restructuring charges were $2.5 million , compared to $7.9 million in the prior year.

, compared to in the prior year. Net restructuring charges were , compared to in the prior year. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $2.69 and $2.54 , respectively, compared to $1.33 and $1.30 , respectively in the prior year.

and , respectively, compared to and , respectively in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was $93.7 million , an increase of 87.8% from the prior year.

, an increase of 87.8% from the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales was a record 5.3%, an increase of 220 basis points from the prior year.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2020:

Net sales were $5.0 billion , an increase of 6.0% from the prior year.

, an increase of 6.0% from the prior year. Net income was $87.7 million , compared to $2.2 million in the prior year. Net restructuring charges were $12.0 million , compared to $40.4 million in the prior year.

, compared to in the prior year. Net restructuring charges were , compared to in the prior year. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $5.68 and $5.40 , respectively, compared to $0.14 for both basic and diluted earnings per share in the prior year.

and , respectively, compared to for both basic and diluted earnings per share in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was $226.7 million , an increase of 80.1% from the prior year.

, an increase of 80.1% from the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales was 4.5%, an increase of 180 basis points from the prior year.

For the three months ended September 30, 2021, net cash provided by operating activities was $41.5 million and free cash flow was $36.5 million. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, net cash provided by operating activities was $91.6 million and free cash flow was $77.5 million.

"Our record earnings performance and corresponding free cash flow drove our net leverage ratio to 1.5x, a record low. This improvement in our leverage ratio includes the impact of the completion of our $100 million share repurchase program during the third quarter," said Steve Smith, Chief Financial Officer. "We repurchased 1.7 million shares over the course of our share repurchase program, which reflects an 11% reduction in shares outstanding, at an average price of $58 per share."

2021 Revised Guidance

Given the strong financial performance so far this year, the Company is increasing guidance for full year 2021. Diluted earnings per share and net income for full year 2021 are expected to be in the range of $8.00 to $9.00 and $130 to $145 million, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA is estimated to be in the range of $315 to $330 million. Capital expenditures are now estimated to be approximately $25 million and free cash flow for 2021 is expected to be at least $120 million.

1Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales.

-----

Veritiv Corporation will host a conference call and webcast today, November 3, 2021, at 9 a.m. (ET) to discuss its third quarter financial results and full year 2021 guidance.

Important information regarding U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP") and related reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures can be found in the schedules to this press release, which should be thoroughly reviewed.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV), headquartered in Atlanta and a Fortune 500® company, is a full-service provider of packaging, JanSan and hygiene products, services and solutions. Additionally, Veritiv provides print and publishing products, and logistics and supply chain management solutions. Serving customers in a wide range of industries both in North America and globally, Veritiv has distribution centers throughout the U.S., Canada and Mexico, and team members around the world helping shape the success of its customers.

Financial Statements

VERITIV CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in millions, except per share data, unaudited)





















Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020 Net sales

$ 1,767.8



$ 1,591.2



$ 4,985.7



$ 4,703.3

Cost of products sold (exclusive of depreciation and

amortization shown separately below)

1,402.1



1,262.4



3,959.2



3,728.8

Distribution expenses

103.4



100.6



308.9



323.9

Selling and administrative expenses

189.7



177.4



533.9



545.4

Depreciation and amortization

13.3



15.0



42.1



43.1

Restructuring charges, net

2.5



7.9



12.0



40.4

Operating income (loss)

56.8



27.9



129.6



21.7

Interest expense, net

3.8



5.5



13.4



19.7

Other (income) expense, net

(1.1)



1.4



(3.8)



0.0

Income (loss) before income taxes

54.1



21.0



120.0



2.0

Income tax expense (benefit)

14.1



(0.1)



32.3



(0.2)

Net income (loss)

$ 40.0



$ 21.1



$ 87.7



$ 2.2



















Earnings (loss) per share:















Basic

$ 2.69



$ 1.33



$ 5.68



$ 0.14

Diluted

$ 2.54



$ 1.30



$ 5.40



$ 0.14



















Weighted-average shares outstanding:















Basic

14.86



15.89



15.44



15.99

Diluted

15.76



16.21



16.24



16.18



VERITIV CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (dollars in millions, except par value, unaudited)













September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 43.4



$ 120.6

Accounts receivable, less allowances of $37.8 and $41.6, respectively

958.2



849.5

Inventories

482.7



465.4

Other current assets

128.2



119.5

Total current assets

1,612.5



1,555.0

Property and equipment (net of accumulated depreciation and amortization

of $323.6 and $375.9, respectively)

164.9



194.7

Goodwill

99.6



99.6

Other intangibles, net

43.9



47.4

Deferred income tax assets

60.3



60.0

Other non-current assets

371.8



378.3

Total assets

$ 2,353.0



$ 2,335.0

Liabilities and shareholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 564.7



$ 471.9

Accrued payroll and benefits

90.8



80.6

Other accrued liabilities

172.9



182.2

Current portion of debt

15.5



14.7

Total current liabilities

843.9



749.4

Long-term debt, net of current portion

533.6



589.1

Defined benefit pension obligations

15.7



18.2

Other non-current liabilities

392.8



395.2

Total liabilities

1,786.0



1,751.9

Commitments and contingencies







Shareholders' equity:







Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10.0 million shares authorized, none issued

—



—

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100.0 million shares authorized; shares

issued - 17.0 million and 16.6 million, respectively; shares outstanding - 14.6

million and 15.9 million, respectively

0.2



0.2

Additional paid-in capital

632.2



634.9

Accumulated earnings (deficit)

86.3



(1.4)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(34.6)



(33.5)

Treasury stock at cost - 2.4 million shares in 2021 and 0.7 million shares in

2020

(117.1)



(17.1)

Total shareholders' equity

567.0



583.1

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 2,353.0



$ 2,335.0



VERITIV CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions, unaudited)













Nine Months Ended September 30,



2021

2020 Operating activities







Net income (loss)

$ 87.7



$ 2.2

Depreciation and amortization

42.1



43.1

Amortization and write-off of deferred financing fees

1.1



1.8

Net losses (gains) on disposition of assets and sale of a business

(9.1)



(8.1)

Provision for expected credit losses

4.6



11.2

Deferred income tax provision (benefit)

(0.3)



(0.6)

Stock-based compensation

5.7



14.9

Other non-cash items, net

1.3



8.4

Changes in operating assets and liabilities







Accounts receivable and related party receivable

(120.1)



58.1

Inventories

(20.4)



65.3

Other current assets

(5.8)



0.6

Accounts payable and related party payable

97.7



52.8

Accrued payroll and benefits

10.3



12.6

Other accrued liabilities

(11.6)



1.6

Other

8.4



16.8

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

91.6



280.7

Investing activities







Property and equipment additions

(14.1)



(19.8)

Proceeds from asset sales and sale of a business

15.8



12.0

Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

1.7



(7.8)

Financing activities







Change in book overdrafts

(0.9)



(30.1)

Borrowings of long-term debt

4,353.6



4,100.6

Repayments of long-term debt

(4,401.1)



(4,252.0)

Payments under right-of-use finance leases

(10.2)



(9.5)

Deferred financing fees

(3.3)



(3.4)

Purchase of treasury stock

(100.0)



(3.5)

Payments under Tax Receivable Agreement

—



(0.3)

Other

(8.2)



(0.3)

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

(170.1)



(198.5)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(0.4)



0.1

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(77.2)



74.5

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

120.6



38.0

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 43.4



$ 112.5

Supplemental cash flow information







Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds

$ 37.2



$ 2.8

Cash paid for interest

11.9



17.2

Non-cash investing and financing activities







Non-cash additions to property and equipment for right-of-use finance

leases

$ 1.9



$ 13.4

Non-cash additions to other non-current assets for right-of-use

operating leases

59.3



18.3



Non-GAAP Measures

We supplement our financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP with certain non-GAAP measures including Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, restructuring charges, net, integration and acquisition expenses and other similar charges including any severance costs, costs associated with warehouse and office openings or closings, consolidation, and relocation and other business optimization expenses, stock-based compensation expense, changes in the LIFO reserve, non-restructuring asset impairment charges, non-restructuring severance charges, non-restructuring pension charges, net, fair value adjustments related to contingent liabilities assumed in mergers and acquisitions and certain other adjustments), free cash flow and other non-GAAP measures such as the Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio. We believe investors commonly use Adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow and these other non-GAAP measures as key financial metrics for valuing companies. In addition, the credit agreement governing our Asset-Based Lending Facility (the "ABL Facility") permits us to exclude the foregoing and other charges in calculating "Consolidated EBITDA", as defined in the ABL Facility.

Adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow and these other non-GAAP measures are not alternative measures of financial performance or liquidity under U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP measures do not have definitions under U.S. GAAP and may be defined differently by, and not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. As a result, we consider and evaluate non-GAAP measures in connection with a review of the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on such non-GAAP measures and to consider them with the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. Adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow and these other non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyzing our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Please see the following tables for reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures.

Table I VERITIV CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA; ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN (in millions, unaudited)













Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020 Net income (loss)

$ 40.0



$ 21.1



$ 87.7



$ 2.2

Interest expense, net

3.8



5.5



13.4



19.7

Income tax expense (benefit)

14.1



(0.1)



32.3



(0.2)

Depreciation and amortization

13.3



15.0



42.1



43.1

EBITDA

71.2



41.5



175.5



64.8

Restructuring charges, net

2.5



7.9



12.0



40.4

Facility closure charges, including (gain) loss

from asset disposition

0.2



(7.4)



(1.0)



(5.4)

Stock-based compensation

1.0



4.8



5.7



14.9

LIFO reserve (decrease) increase

15.1



(0.4)



31.2



(4.6)

Non-restructuring severance charges

3.6



0.8



5.5



3.2

Non-restructuring pension charges, net

—



—



—



7.2

Fair value adjustment on Tax Receivable

Agreement contingent liability

—



2.0



—



1.0

Fair value adjustment on contingent

consideration liability

—



—



—



1.0

Other

0.1



0.7



(2.2)



3.4

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 93.7



$ 49.9



$ 226.7



$ 125.9



















Net sales

$ 1,767.8



$ 1,591.2



$ 4,985.7



$ 4,703.3

Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net sales

5.3 %

3.1 %

4.5 %

2.7 %

Table I.a. VERITIV CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE (in millions, unaudited)













Forecast for Year Ending December 31, 2021



Low

High Net income (loss)

$ 130



$ 145

Interest expense, net

20



20

Income tax expense (benefit)

50



55

Depreciation and amortization

55



55

Other reconciling items

60



55

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 315



$ 330



Table II VERITIV CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES FREE CASH FLOW (in millions, unaudited)











Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

$ 41.5

$ 91.6

Less: Capital expenditures

(5.0)

(14.1)

Free cash flow

$ 36.5

$ 77.5



Table II.a VERITIV CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES FREE CASH FLOW GUIDANCE (in millions, unaudited)









Forecast for Year Ending December 31, 2021 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

at least $145 Less: Capital expenditures

(25) Free cash flow

at least $120

Table III VERITIV CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES NET DEBT TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (in millions, unaudited)





September 30, 2021 Amount drawn on ABL Facility $ 473.4

Less: Cash and cash equivalents (43.4)

Net debt $ 430.0





Last Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA $ 288.4





Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA 1.5x





Last Twelve Months

September 30, 2021 Net income (loss) $ 119.7

Interest expense, net 18.8

Income tax expense (benefit) 41.3

Depreciation and amortization 56.7

EBITDA 236.5

Restructuring charges, net 23.8

Facility closure charges, including (gain) loss from asset disposition 0.7

Stock-based compensation 8.5

LIFO reserve (decrease) increase 34.3

Non-restructuring severance charges 6.4

Fair value adjustment on Tax Receivable Agreement contingent liability (20.1)

Escheat audit contingent liability (0.2)

Other (1.5)

Adjusted EBITDA $ 288.4



SOURCE Veritiv Corporation