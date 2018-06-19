Veritiv Brings Reliable® Brand Products to Canada

"For more than 20 years, Reliable Brand products, ranging from paper towels to tissues to cleaning solutions, have earned a reputation across the United States as a cost-effective product line based on quality and value," said Barry Nelson, Veritiv's Senior Vice President for Facility Solutions. "As part of our brand strategy to expand Reliable Brand, we are excited to now offer these products in Canada."

The Reliable Brand first hit U.S. markets about two decades ago and had a successful re-launch in 2014 when Veritiv was formed following the merger of xpedx and Unisource.

"We are pleased that we can make these quality, budget-conscious products available in Canada," said Stephane Lapointe, Regional Vice President for Veritiv Canada. "We have found a demand for facility solutions products like Reliable Brand here and are excited to expand the line. Although the brand will have a slightly different look from the U.S. version, it still provides the same overall value."

For more details about Reliable Brand in Canada, please visit www.reliablebrand.com/en-ca.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV), headquartered in Atlanta and a Fortune 500® company, is a leading North American business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services; and also a provider of logistics and supply chain management services. Serving customers in a wide range of industries, the Company has approximately 170 distribution centers throughout the U.S., Mexico and Canada, and employs approximately 8,900 team members worldwide who help shape the success of its customers. For more information about Veritiv and its business segments, visit www.veritivcorp.com.

