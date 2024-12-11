Veritiv Completes Acquisition of Orora Packaging Solutions

ATLANTA, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritiv Operating Company, a leader in specialty packaging distribution, today announced it has completed its acquisition of Orora Packaging Solutions (OPS).1

On September 3, 2024, Veritiv announced it had entered into a binding agreement with Orora (ASX: ORA) to acquire their North American packaging and distribution business Orora Packaging Solutions.

"The completion of this acquisition is the next step in enhancing the value we are able to deliver to customers," said Sal Abbate, Chief Executive Officer of Veritiv. "Together, Veritiv and OPS will leverage our shared commitment to innovation, sustainability, and exceptional customer experiences, to offer an even wider range of specialty packaging products and value-added solutions. Our unparalleled size and scale position us to best meet our customers' most complex supply chain needs. We look forward to welcoming OPS' nearly 3,000 talented employees, loyal customers, and trusted suppliers, and collaborating as one unified team to continue delivering innovative and sustainable products and services to our customers today – and into the future."

"Our team is excited for the opportunities ahead to partner with Veritiv and I am confident we will be better together for our customers, our suppliers, and our employees," said Kelly Barlow, President of OPS. "Our complementary visions, strategies and core values make this partnership a natural fit. The addition of OPS to Veritiv's packaging distribution platform will provide an even more compelling customer offering and significant value creation potential."

In addition to OPS, recent acquisitions of Vivabox Solutions, AmeriPac, and PAX Global underscore Veritiv's dedication to enhancing its design to delivery capabilities in the specialty packaging distribution sector, and further position the company as the leading provider in North America.

Advisors and Financing

Veritiv obtained financing from its existing lender group – including BMO Capital Markets Corp, Goldman Sachs Bank USA, RBC Capital Markets, LLC, UBS Investment Bank, Wells Fargo, BNP Paribas, Citizens Bank, N.A., ING Capital LLC, Mizuho Bank, Ltd., Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking, Rabobank, Regions Securities LLC, Stifel, TD Securities, and The Bank of Nova Scotia ("Scotiabank") – as well as Morgan Stanley. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC served as lead financial advisors to Veritiv, and BMO Capital Markets Corp, RBC Capital Markets, LLC, and Wells Fargo also served as financial advisors. Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Debevoise & Plimpton LLP served as legal counsel to Veritiv.

About Veritiv

Headquartered in Atlanta, Veritiv Operating Company is a leading full-service provider of packaging solutions. Additionally, Veritiv provides JanSan, hygiene, print and publishing products and services. Serving customers in a wide range of industries both in North America and globally, Veritiv and its recent acquisition of Orora Packaging Solutions have distribution centers primarily in the U.S. and Mexico, with additional resources and team members around the world helping shape the success of its customers. For more information about Veritiv and its business segments visit www.veritiv.com.

________________________________ 1 Orora Packaging Solutions includes Orora Visual

