Veritiv Earns Recognition as John Deere 'Partner-level Supplier' and 15-Year Hall of Fame Supplier

John Deere provides Hall of Fame status after a supplier attains a Partner-level rating for 15 consecutive years. The Partner-level status is Deere & Company's highest supplier rating. Veritiv was selected for the honor in recognition of its dedication to providing products and service of outstanding quality as well as its commitment to continuous improvement. Company employees accepted the recognition during formal ceremonies held on Tuesday, April 17, in Bettendorf, IA.

Veritiv is a supplier of materials and services to John Deere's operation in Fargo, N.D., and Torreon, Mexico.

Suppliers who participate in the Achieving Excellence program are evaluated annually in several key performance categories, including quality, cost management, delivery, technical support, and wavelength, which is a measure of responsiveness. John Deere Supply Management created the program in 1991 to provide a supplier evaluation and feedback process that promotes continuous improvement.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV), headquartered in Atlanta and a Fortune 500® company, is a leading North American business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services; and also a provider of logistics and supply chain management services. Serving customers in a wide range of industries, the Company has approximately 170 distribution centers throughout the U.S., Mexico and Canada, and employs approximately 8,900 team members worldwide who help shape the success of its customers. For more information about Veritiv and its business segments, visit www.veritivcorp.com.

