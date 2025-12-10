Veritiv Expands Its TempSafe® Portfolio With the Industry's First Curbside-Recyclable Pallet Shipper for Biopharmaceutical Cold Chain

ATLANTA, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritiv Operating Company , a leader in specialty packaging distribution, facility solutions and print products and solutions, today introduced TempSafe® PalletShield™, a category-defining innovation in bulk cold chain shipping — and the first pre-qualified pallet shipper made with curbside-recyclable* components.

Fully assembled and deconstructed views of Veritiv's TempSafe® PalletShield™, the industry’s first curbside-recyclable pallet shipper with validated multi-day thermal performance.

As the newest addition to Veritiv's TempSafe® portfolio of curbside-recyclable shippers, which spans multiple sizes and use cases across parcel and bulk shipments, TempSafe® PalletShield™ brings scalable sustainability and validated thermal performance to today's most demanding temperature-controlled distribution channels.

Designed for the rigor of life sciences, healthcare, and high-value cold chain logistics, TempSafe® PalletShield™ helps organizations reduce waste, simplify pack-outs, and eliminate the disposal costs tied to traditional EPS and PUR pallet systems.

Delivering more than five days of validated thermal protection, a 558–596L payload, and capacity for more than 300 pounds of dry ice, TempSafe® PalletShield™ integrates seamlessly into standard pallet workflows. Its patent-pending design locks each panel into place to prevent edge loss, maintain structural integrity, and deliver consistent thermal performance across long-distance and multi-stop temperature-controlled lanes.

"Cold chain teams are asking for solutions that don't force a compromise between thermal assurance and environmental responsibility," said Chris Bradley, Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer at Veritiv. "TempSafe® PalletShield™ delivers on that expectation and expands our TempSafe® line with a curbside-recyclable* pallet shipper built for real operational pressures."

As part of a family of curbside-recyclable solutions validated for a range of temperature profiles and shipment sizes, TempSafe® PalletShield™ offers rugged durability, reliable thermal performance, and meaningful sustainability gains through a fiber-based design that reduces landfill waste and simplifies end-of-life handling compared to EPS and PUR systems. It supports vaccines, biologics, clinical trial materials, high-value therapeutics, and other temperature-sensitive products where precision and compliance are essential.

"Our goal from day one was to design a recyclable pallet shipper that performs at or above traditional materials while remaining intuitive for teams on the floor," said Frank Butch, Director of Cold Chain Solutions at Veritiv. "TempSafe® PalletShield™ gives customers a validated, easy-to-handle system that scales with the complexity of today's cold chain."

Supporting the Full Spectrum of Cold Chain Needs

As an agnostic provider of cold chain packaging solutions, Veritiv offers customers complete flexibility across materials and technologies — from traditional foams to next-generation VIP and PCM systems — ensuring every shipment is matched with the right level of performance. The development of TempSafe®, including the launch of TempSafe® PalletShield™, reflects a clear shift in customer demand toward more sustainable, curbside-recyclable options that maintain the performance their operations require. TempSafe® was built in direct response to that need, expanding Veritiv's ability to deliver fit-for-purpose solutions aligned with both environmental goals and operational realities.

TempSafe® PalletShield™ is now available through Veritiv's extensive distribution network.

To learn more, visit https://coldchain.veritiv.com.

About Veritiv

Headquartered in Atlanta, Veritiv Operating Company is a leading, global full-service provider of specialty packaging solutions. In addition to packaging, Veritiv provides JanSan, hygiene, print and publishing products and services. Serving customers in a wide range of industries globally, Veritiv has distribution centers in the U.S. and Mexico, with resources and team members around the world helping shape the success of its customers. For more information about Veritiv and its business segments visit www.veritiv.com.

* This product may not be recyclable in all areas. Recycling facilities and regulations vary by municipality. Each individual is responsible for verifying local recycling requirements before disposal. Availability of recycling programs cannot be guaranteed.

