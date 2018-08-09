Veritiv Joins Amazon Packaging Network

ATLANTA, Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritiv Corporation (NYSE :VRTV ), a North American leader in packaging solutions, has officially joined the Amazon Packaging Support and Supplier Network (APASS). Amazon designed the APASS program to help sellers, merchants, and manufacturers obtain certification of their products as Frustration Free Packaging (FFP), Ships-in-Own-Container (SIOC), and Prep-Free Packaging (PFP).

APASS certification enables Veritiv to provide package-testing services in compliance with Amazon's certified test methods directly to sellers, merchants, and manufacturers. Veritiv will bring additional value by helping sellers design innovative yet functional packaging that is intended to not only meet Amazon's strict standards but also create efficiencies through lower damage and improved material sourcing.

"Amazon sets a high standard for its APASS program, but Veritiv meets the criteria," said Matt Reddington, Director of Sourcing and Product Management for Veritiv. "We are pleased to be part of a program where we can leverage our expertise and networks to provide Amazon vendors with quality, sustainable packaging that not only supports the arrival of their products intact and undamaged, but gives their customers a good unpacking experience."

Through its Global Design, Testing, Sourcing, and Logistics Services, Veritiv offers a globally integrated team of artists, engineers, and project managers capable of delivering services such as: in-house package design and prototyping, ISTA certified testing, material analysis, and international sourcing of packaging materials. The company's creative design network offers full service structural design, graphic design, and performance validation testing to deliver innovative, material neutral solutions to domestic and global customers.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation (NYSE :VRTV ), headquartered in Atlanta and a Fortune 500® company, is a leading North American business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services; and also a provider of logistics and supply chain management services. Serving customers in a wide range of industries, the Company has approximately 170 distribution centers throughout the U.S., Mexico and Canada, and employs approximately 8,900 team members worldwide who help shape the success of its customers. For more information about Veritiv and its business segments, visit www.veritivcorp.com.

