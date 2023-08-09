VERITIV SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation into Fairness of $170.00 Per Share Buyout Agreement - VRTV

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating the fairness of the proposed buyout of Veritiv Corporation ("Veritiv") (NYSE: VRTV) shareholders by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC (CD&R) at $170.00 per share.

The investigation seeks to determine (i) whether $170.00 per share represents maximum achievable cash consideration for Veritiv's shareholders, and (ii) whether Veritiv's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties or violated the securities laws by agreeing to sell the company to CD&R at just $8.50 per share.

Current Veritiv shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email ([email protected] / [email protected]) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/veritiv-corp/ , for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis.

