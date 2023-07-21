Veritiv to Release Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 8

News provided by

Veritiv Corporation

21 Jul, 2023, 08:00 ET

ATLANTA, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV) will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss its second quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, August 8, at 9 a.m. ET. To participate, callers within the U.S. and Canada can dial (888) 330-2469 using conference ID number 3047006.

International callers can use the following link for international access numbers.
https://events.evolveirportal.com/custom/access/2324 

Interested parties can also listen online at ir.veritivcorp.com.

A replay of the call and webcast will be available online for a limited period at ir.veritivcorp.com shortly after the live webcast is completed.

Prior to the August 8 financial results conference call and webcast, the Company will issue a news release and post a slide presentation online at ir.veritivcorp.com.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV), headquartered in Atlanta, is a leading full-service provider of packaging, JanSan and hygiene products, services and solutions. Additionally, Veritiv provides print and publishing products. Serving customers in a wide range of industries both in North America and globally, Veritiv has distribution centers throughout the U.S. and Mexico, and team members around the world helping shape the success of its customers. For more information about Veritiv and its business segments visit www.veritivcorp.com.

SOURCE Veritiv Corporation

