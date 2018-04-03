Veritiv to Showcase Innovative Packaging, Production Consumable and Safety Solutions at MRO Americas

Veritiv, a Fortune 500® company and a leading North American business-to-business distributor, creates packaging, logistics, and facility solutions programs for many industries, including a number of industry-leading aerospace companies. The company partners with world-class suppliers and brands to offer more than 100,000 unique products that support the aerospace industry.

Attendees of MRO Americas 2018 are encouraged to visit Veritiv representatives and some of its suppliers at booth #185. For information about Veritiv's solutions and services for the aerospace industry or to book an advanced appointment with a Veritiv representative at MRO Americas, contact aerospace@veritivcorp.com.

MRO Americas is the premier event for the commercial air transport maintenance, repair and overhaul industry, designed by the leading and trusted brand in the aviation/aerospace industry – Aviation Week. MRO Americas provides a world-class venue for all those involved in the manufacturing, repair, and overhaul sector to exchange ideas and best practices, share experiences, debate issues and challenges, and gather knowledge.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV), headquartered in Atlanta and a Fortune 500® company, is a leading North American business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services; and also a provider of logistics and supply chain management services. Serving customers in a wide range of industries, the Company has approximately 170 distribution centers throughout the U.S., Mexico and Canada, and employs approximately 8,900 team members worldwide who help shape the success of its customers. For more information about Veritiv and its business segments, visit www.veritivcorp.com.

