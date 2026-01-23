Verito and Filed Partner to Deliver AI-Powered Tax Automation on the Industry's Highest-Rated Cloud Infrastructure

G2's #1-ranked hosting provider and AICPA-backed AI platform combine to create Advisory-Ready Infrastructure, helping accounting firms escape data entry and shift to higher-value services

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Verito, the top-rated cloud hosting and managed IT provider for accounting firms, today announced a strategic partnership with Filed, the AI-powered tax automation platform selected for the 2025 AICPA/CPA.com Startup Accelerator.

The partnership combines Filed's AI automation, which cuts tax prep time by 40–80%, with Verito's #1-ranked hosting infrastructure, creating what the companies call Advisory-Ready Infrastructure : a foundation that frees firms from manual compliance and data-entry work so they can focus on higher-margin advisory services.

The Capacity Problem Holding Firms Back

The accounting profession faces a stark math problem. With 75% of CPAs nearing retirement and a shortage of nearly 340,000 professionals, firms can't hire their way to growth. Meanwhile, nearly 40% of preparers' time disappears into repetitive data entry, hours that could generate advisory revenue at 2–3x rates.

Most firms want to offer more advisory services. Few have the capacity to deliver them.

The Verito + Filed partnership addresses both sides of that equation. Filed's Intelligent Tax Workspace automates the manual stage, document intake, data extraction, and return population, all while working inside the tax software firms already use: Drake, UltraTax, Lacerte, ProSeries, and CCH Axcess. So preparers log in to review-ready returns instead of blank forms. Verito's infrastructure ensures that automation runs fast, stays online, and meets IRS and FTC compliance requirements.

The result: firms recapture thousands of hours previously lost to data entry. Those hours become available for client advisory, strategic planning, and the high-value work that drives growth.

Verito earned #1 rankings in 18 separate G2 categories this winter spanning Usability, Results, Relationship, and Implementation indexes for cloud hosting, managed hosting, and dedicated hosting. The company maintains 100% uptime since 2016, a 95 Net Promoter Score, and sub-60-second support response times from technicians trained on professional tax applications.

"The firms we serve don't just want compliant infrastructure. They want capacity to grow," said Jatin Narang, CEO of Verito Inc. "Filed eliminates the data entry that traps preparers in low-value work. We make sure that automation runs on infrastructure that never flinches. Together, we're giving firms something they've never had: the time to actually advise their clients."

What the Partnership Means for Accounting Firms

Under the agreement, Verito becomes Filed's preferred cloud hosting and managed IT provider. The partnership delivers:

Preferred pricing on Verito's private cloud hosting and managed IT services, with IRS Publication 4557 and FTC Safeguards Rule compliance built in For Verito clients: Discounted access to Filed's AI automation platform, enabling faster return preparation without changing existing workflows

Discounted access to Filed's AI automation platform, enabling faster return preparation without changing existing workflows For firms shifting to advisory: An integrated ecosystem where AI handles prep work, infrastructure handles performance and compliance, and preparers handle the strategic work that commands premium fees

"Great software only works if it's supported by great infrastructure, and Verito understands the operational realities of accounting firms, and they know how to support modern firms with the right cloud hosting and managed IT Services needed to scale operations." said Leroy Kerry, CEO of Filed. "We're excited to partner with them so firms can adopt Filed knowing the technology behind it is secure, dependable, and built to grow with them."

The Infrastructure Behind the Partnership

Verito earned #1 rankings in 18 G2 Index categories, including:

#1 Usability Index for Cloud Application Hosting

#1 Results Index for Cloud Application Hosting

#1 Relationship Index for Cloud Application Hosting

#1 Implementation Index for Cloud Application Hosting

#1 Usability Index for Managed Hosting

#1 Results Index for Managed Hosting

#1 Implementation Index for Managed Hosting

#1 Relationship Index for Managed Hosting

Accounting firms ready to build their Advisory-Ready Infrastructure can learn more at verito.com/partners/filed or contact Verito at [email protected].

About Verito

Verito provides private cloud hosting, managed IT, and compliance solutions exclusively for tax and accounting firms. With 1,000+ clients, 100% uptime since 2016, and a 95 Net Promoter Score, Verito operates under a simple promise: It just works. Securely. Learn more at verito.com.

About Filed

Filed is an AI-powered Intelligent Tax Workspace that automates tax return preparation while integrating with existing professional tax software. Backed by $17.2 million in funding from Northzone, Day One Ventures, and Neo, and selected for the 2025 AICPA/CPA.com Startup Accelerator, Filed helps accounting firms cut prep time by 40–80% and process 3–4x more returns without additional headcount. Learn more at filed.com.

