Verito and Truss Announce Partnership to Expand Options for Tax and Accounting Firms

Verito, the cloud hosting and managed IT provider built exclusively for tax and accounting firms, is partnering with Truss, a tax workflow platform. Verito's 1,000+ client firms gain secure automation that runs from client intake through delivery. Truss firms get private hosting for the tax software and files behind that workflow. Both keep the tools they already have.

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Verito and Truss today announced a partnership built for firms trying to modernize on two fronts at once: automating the manual work around a return, and moving off hosting that limits which tools they can us.

What the Partnership Adds

Verito and Truss partner to advance accounting industry, freeing partner time for higher leverage activity. Post this

Accounting firms are spending too many hours on everything but the tax return. Chasing documents, sorting and renaming files, building workpapers, and collecting signatures and payments are all on a long list of unnecessary time drains. Truss automates the busywork.

Through the partnership, firms hosted on Verito's private, dedicated servers can add Truss alongside the software they already use. Documents come in organized instead of trickling into an inbox. Workpapers arrive standardized and in return order. Clients sign and pay in one sitting. And the firm's tax software stays exactly where it is. Drake, UltraTax, Lacerte, ProSeries, ProSystem fx, QuickBooks: all keep running on the same secure environment they run on today.

Firms looking to implement Truss, moving off legacy hosting with ecosystem lock-in, get hosting from Verito built for tax and accounting workloads. The firm's Drake, UltraTax, Lacerte, or ProSeries data and settings moves over as-is, to a faster, more flexible environment.

"Our clients keep asking the same question: how do we get the benefits of automation without tearing out what already works?" said Jatin Narang, CEO and co-founder of Verito. "This partnership is our answer. Truss automates the work around the return. We keep the firm's software running securely underneath it. And it cuts both ways: firms that started with Truss get a host built for the tax software behind their workflow. Nobody replaces anything, retrains anyone, or starts over."

"Partnering with Verito is a huge step forward for the firms we both serve," said Dan Pinkous, CEO of Truss. "This is the kind of innovation that empowers firms to spend less time managing technology and more time delivering value to clients. Together, we're making that shift easier than it's ever been."

Security Comes Standard

Automation only helps if client data stays protected while it moves. Both companies built for that from the start. Truss holds a SOC 2 Type II and encrypts client data with AES-256. Every Verito environment exceeds IRS & FTC controls, backed by SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 audits.

What Firms Get

For Verito-hosted firms that add Truss:

Hours back during filing season. Document collection, workpaper prep, and delivery run on automation instead of staff time

Document collection, workpaper prep, and delivery run on automation instead of staff time The tools they already have. Verito keeps the firm's software running where it is; Truss works around it.

Verito keeps the firm's software running where it is; Truss works around it. Truss set up for them. It's added to the firm's hosted desktop; no IT project on the firm's side

For Truss firms that bring their hosting to Verito:

Work from anywhere. Tax software, client files, and Truss, all reachable from one private, dedicated server, 35% faster than shared hosting.

Tax software, client files, and Truss, all reachable from one private, dedicated server, 35% faster than shared hosting. A real person in under 60 seconds when they call Verito support.

when they call Verito support. Freedom to choose. Verito contracts run month-to-month. Firms pick the tools that fit their practice.

About Verito

Verito provides private cloud hosting, managed IT, and compliance services exclusively for tax and accounting firms. Founded in 2016, Verito operates under a simple promise: It just works. Securely. The company brings a track record dating to 2016, 1,000+ clients, 100% uptime since 2016, and a 95 Net Promoter Score. Learn more at verito.com.

About Truss

Truss is the more-in-one tax workflow platform for accounting firms. From client intake and workpapers to AI-assisted prep and final delivery, Truss brings the entire workflow into one secure place and helps firms get to the finish line faster. Those firms can collect documents faster, add prep capacity on demand, standardize review, and get clients to finalize a review in one sitting. Built with SOC 2, Type II security and compatible with all major tax software, Truss helps forward-thinking firms run a frictionless, low-stress tax season. Visit gettruss.io for more information.

SOURCE Verito