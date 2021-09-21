Veritonic Appoints Audio and Media Tech Veteran Korri Kolesa as Chief Revenue Officer

Korri's responsibilities will include driving Veritonic's continued growth and dominance as the industry-leading audio analytics platform for measuring advertising impact. With years of experience in monetization, media and audio, her role will be crucial in establishing Veritonic as the industry standard for measuring audio effectiveness, campaign performance and competitive intelligence across podcast, radio and streaming ads.

"I look forward to growing Veritonic's revenue—and helping empower our customers to do the same." - Korri Kolesa.

"Veritonic is quickly becoming the new industry standard for advertisers and publishers who want to measure and maximize the effectiveness of audio advertising," said Kolesa in a statement. "I'm excited to be a part of this cutting-edge team, and look forward to growing Veritonic's revenue—and helping empower our customers to do the same."

Korri most recently served as COO at ART19 (acquired by Amazon in June) and as CRO at Stitcher/Midroll.

"As the demand for Veritonic's audio analytics continues to surge, Korri's leadership will be instrumental in enabling us to capitalize on this momentum and bring us to the forefront of audio intelligence and measurement," said Scott Simonelli, Founder and CEO of Veritonic.

About Veritonic

Veritonic is the audio analytics platform, specializing in the measurement of audio advertising and branding to ensure leading brands reach consumers with the most resonant sound. It's the first analytics platform built specifically for businesses to navigate the audio market easily and maximize the massive opportunity it presents.

From the podcast, streaming, or radio ads that drive sales, to where you stand relative to competitors, to what makes the most resonant sonic brand, Veritonic is one place to answer every critical question about marketing in audio.

Powered by "Machine Listening and Learning"™, the Veritonic platform scores and benchmarks audio assets quickly and comprehensively, guiding brand leaders like Indeed, Pepsi, and Smile Direct Club and platforms like Pandora to make decisions that cultivate deeper relationships with customers through sound.

www.veritonic.com

SOURCE Veritonic

Related Links

veritonic.com

