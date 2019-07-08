Veritonic Launches First Audio Score For Marketers To Understand Relative Power Of Their Creative Assets

NEW YORK, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritonic, the audio effectiveness platform, today launched the Veritonic Audio Score, the first overall rating standard for audio creative including ads, voiceovers, sonic brand elements and more.

The Veritonic Audio Score incorporates a wide array of unique audio data in one simple metric. It empowers marketers to understand the true value of each of their assets relative to others in the market and make more informed decisions about audio creative as a result. While the Veritonic platform has always measured audio effectiveness, the new Veritonic Audio Score incorporates, among other things, substantially more data, second-by-second engagement analysis and context for multi-dimensional benchmarks.

"Audio is quickly becoming the most critical channel for marketers to engage customers and creative is what engages them," stated Melissa Paris, Senior Director of Sales Research at Pandora. "Planning and executing an audio campaign without knowing, objectively, which creatives work best for each scenario is akin to leaving money on the table. A standard score like this makes that knowledge accessible and actionable -- which in turn makes it a lot easier for our brand partners to maximize every dollar they spend."

The Veritonic platform, ingesting audio data for over four years, leverages machine listening and learning to analyze each creative, predict response, validate it with a human panel and assign a score. Measured on a scale from 1 - 100, the Veritonic Audio Score combines individual scores for a given audio file's:

emotional resonance

memorability (recall)

ability to drive purchase of the product

most engaging aspects.

As each creative is tagged for a range of characteristics, clients can weigh assets against numerous benchmarks -- from industry sector to competitive set -- for a practical sense of their relative value.

"We're proud of how data-forward so many of our clients are when it comes to developing their brand assets, from logos to ad creative," stated Jessica Peltz-Zatulove, partner at MDC Ventures. "But decisions about audio creative are mostly still based on what 'feels right.' Having an evidence-based score that tells them, for example, 'here's how my sonic brand stands up next to my competitor's,' is guidance that couldn't come at a more important time considering the market's growing obsession with audio."

For more information about Veritonic Audio Score, contact info@veritonic.com.

About Veritonic

Veritonic is the audio effectiveness company. The first analytics platform built to quantify the value of sound, Veritonic scores and benchmarks audio creative to produce fast, robust evidence around the ads, sonic brand elements, voices, music and scripts that influence audiences the most. As a result, the world's leading audio platforms, brands and others leverage the most memorable, persuasive audio -- in everything from podcasts to streaming/radio ads -- to cultivate deeper relationships with customers through sound. www.veritonic.com

