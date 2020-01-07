Veritonic Partners With Podsights And LeadsRx To Give Brands End-To-End Insight Into The Effectiveness Of Their Audio Campaigns

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritonic, the audio intelligence platform, today announced that it has integrated leading cross-channel marketing attribution technologies LeadsRx and Podsights into its audio analytics suite. Combining post-flight performance analysis with pre-market creative intelligence, the partnership gives marketers access to a 360-degree view of the effectiveness of their audio marketing.

As audio continues to become the most critical channel to engage customers, marketers are increasingly looking for simple, more complete technology solutions to understand how to optimize across the entire lifecycle of an audio campaign. By integrating LeadsRx marketing attribution data -- ROI, performance, reach, etc. -- for TV and radio, and Podsights attribution data for podcasts, the Veritonic platform becomes one place to connect pre-market creative analysis with in-market results.

Marketers can now learn, holistically, what makes their audio ads work -- from the best voiceover or script, to optimal paths to purchase, to sales -- through one, easy-to-use integrated tool set.

"LeadsRx Attribution arms marketers with the insights, technology, and confidence they need to optimize return on ad spend and spark marketing performance," said AJ Brown, CEO and co-founder of LeadsRx. "Our partnership with Veritonic builds on that value, combining unrivaled multi-touch attribution and creative measurement to give courageous marketers a unified and impartial view of the customer journey."

"Podsights is excited to partner with Veritonic to offer a complete end-to-end solution for podcast marketers," stated Sarah Cotenoff, Director of Partnerships at Podsights. "Podsights provides a pixel-based measurement solution to attribute podcast listens to on-site activity. Creative is such an important factor in the success of a campaign. Veritonic Audio Score allows marketers to pre-qualify creative, and Podsights measures the performance of each creative as it airs."

The addition of LeadsRx and Podsights to the Veritonic platform also means faster, more cost-effective audio analysis for marketers. Attribution data (e.g., which customer touchpoints drive a conversion), feeds back into Veritonic's Machine Listening and Learning (M-LAL)™ system, enhancing its ability to predict how different audio creative will perform. With smarter predictions come faster, more reliable insights.

"We're constantly evolving our platform to give marketers deeper, more actionable insight into what makes for winning audio campaigns," said Veritonic CEO Scott Simonelli. "The addition of these two leading attribution capabilities means both more comprehensive data around audio effectiveness, and faster, smarter decisions about where and how to optimize."

About Veritonic

Veritonic is the audio intelligence platform, empowering marketers to understand and quantify the most effective way to use sound. It's the first analytics platform built for businesses to navigate the audio renaissance easily and maximize the massive opportunity it presents. From the podcast, streaming, or radio ads that drives sales, to where you stand relative to competitors, to what makes the most resonant sonic brand, Veritonic is one place to answer every critical question about marketing in audio. Powered by "Machine Listening and Learning"™, the Veritonic platform scores and benchmarks audio assets quickly and comprehensively, guiding brand leaders like Visa and platforms like Pandora to make decisions that cultivate deeper relationships with customers through sound.

About LeadsRx

A fast innovator and a marketer's choice for 3,000-plus global and local brands, LeadsRx is an unrivaled multi-touch attribution SaaS platform. Powered by a unique Universal Conversion Tracking Pixel, LeadsRx provides an impartial view of customer journeys, giving each advertising touchpoint proper weight and credit including broadcast media. Founded by marketers, LeadsRx enables companies of any size to elevate marketing performance in a framework that is easily understood delivering sustainable return on ad spend (ROAS). To learn more about how LeadsRx can support you in marketing transformation visit LeadsRx.com. Connect with LeadsRx on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Podsights

Podsights is the industry leader in podcast advertising attribution, allowing advertisers and podcasters a better way to measure campaign performance. From campaign planning to performance measurement, Podsights makes tools that enable brands to leverage the podcasting medium.

SOURCE Veritonic