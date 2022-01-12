Veritonic to Host the First Annual Audio Intelligence Summit

This summit will spotlight innovations in audio & podcast measurement from the foremost thought leaders in the industry. Tweet this

"We look forward to bringing a first-of-its-kind measurement summit to the audio industry," said Scott Simonelli, CEO at Veritonic. "Brands and marketers are no longer asking if they should invest in audio, but what that investment should sound like to fully harness the burgeoning opportunity. This summit will spotlight innovations in the audio and podcast industry including advertising formats, branding and optimization practices for maximum reach and influence, and the data and analytics that are driving decisions and increasing ROI for the foremost thought leaders in the industry."

*The health and safety of attendees remains top priority. The summit will comply with all local COVID policies in effect at the time of the event. Specific measures and additional event information will follow.

About Veritonic

Veritonic is the industry's leading competitive, testing, and performance solution for audio. Our technology provides brands, publishers, and agencies with the data they need to optimize their omni-channel audio investments across podcasts, streaming audio, broadcast radio, audiobooks, video, and more. With competitive intelligence, creative testing, campaign performance and brand lift capabilities in an easy-to-use UI, the Veritonic platform is the most comprehensive solution for audio optimization and efficacy. Powered by our proprietary Machine Listening and Learning™ technology, the Veritonic platform also scores and benchmarks audio assets, helping world-renowned companies put their best creative forward to cultivate deeper relationships with listeners and increase their return. To learn more, visit https://www.veritonic.com.

