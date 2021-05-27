Veritonic's Fifth-Annual Audio Logo Index Highlights Sonic Branding Best Practices

NEW YORK, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Audio-based media is experiencing a massive rise, across podcasts, streaming services and even social media platforms, with new live-audio platforms and features gaining steam. As a result, consumer brands are racing to reach new audiences and create brand awareness in as many ears as possible. According to a new data report from leading audio intelligence platform, Veritonic, many of today's top consumer brands will fare better than others in regards to their sonic branding.

Today, Veritonic released their 2021 Audio Logo Index , highlighting what makes for the most effective sonic branding among today's top consumer brands. According to the report, US Insurance companies have taken a dominant lead with their sonic brands, with Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) taking a close second.

With a Veritonic Audio Score of 88, Farmers Insurance led the overall results with State Farm Insurance close behind at 87. QSR brands Popeyes, Arbys and Red Robin tied, with a score of 86. Digging deeper into the data, State Farm Insurance had the highest correct brand recognition with 88 percent. Additionally, 90 percent of people correctly associated Little Caesars as a QSR brand, closely followed by Popeyes, Arbys and Red Robin.

Conversely, well-known consumer brands in financial services and technology are gaining little-to-no recognition with their sonic brands. Companies like Mastercard, Slack and Microsoft Teams represent tens of millions of dollars spent in audio identity research, development and spend. According to the report, none of the respondents correctly identified the audio logos of Mastercard, Slack and Microsoft Teams - with similarly low results among their competitors.

"An all-encompassing audio marketing strategy is crucial to compete in our growing audio-focused world and the right sonic identity is a critical component," said Veritonic CEO, Scott Simonelli. "The data our platform analyzes consistently proves that brands who embrace audio marketing best practices are winning consumer's hearts and minds through the power of sound."

One key finding from the report emphasizes the importance of utilizing brand names in audio logos. 9 out of the top 10 US brand logos in the index include their company name. Emblematic of this finding was the automotive brand, AutoZone. In previous years, the retailer's proper brand association was roughly 12 percent as a result of their whistle-only audio logo. However, upon switching to a full musical slogan utilizing the company name, AutoZone jumped 62 percentage points in proper brand recognition.

Additional findings include the growing benefits of sonic branding to reinforce company values. Career site Indeed has focused much of its audio-marketing narrative on female-owned businesses and is reaping the benefits, as 60% of respondents expressed a higher willingness to use sites/products whose advertising reflected inclusivity and diversity.

"Message and tone are a big part of the equation for our sonic marketing, and we'll continue to create narratives that are relevant for reaching our audience and their needs," said Thad Smith, Global SMB Communications Senior Manager at Indeed. "Indeed has become one of the largest audio advertisers in the US and Veritonic has been instrumental in researching and testing our subtle, but impactful, creative decisions to ensure we're speaking to and for all audiences."

The Veritonic Audio Intelligence Platform analyzed over a hundred of the top consumer brand audio logos across US and UK Markets. The platform first processed the files using Machine Listening and Learning™ algorithms to identify trends, strengths and weaknesses. It then captured the reactions of over 3,700 individuals across the US and UK in Q1 2021. Panelists were carefully selected to reflect US and UK census-representative distributions of age, gender, ethnicity and race.

To order a copy of the 2021 Audio Logo Index, visit www.audiologoindex.com.

