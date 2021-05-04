Veritran and FaceTec Partner to Deliver Secure Financial Digital Experiences with 3D Biometric Technology

Veritran is continuing to drive disruptive innovation through its financial digital solutions offering by incorporating FaceTec's 3D identification technology into its security suite, adding a new layer of protection to the millions of transactions executed daily by its Low-Code Platform. With this new partnership, Veritran's clients will have access to a leading biometric 3D solution for digital onboardings, login processes, and transaction authentications for payments and transfers. FaceTec also allows for integration with existing third-party systems, generating a perfect harmony of data encryption and anti-fraud tools for Veritran's clients.

"We are very excited to expand our global footprint by partnering with Veritran to bring our industry-leading biometric offerings to a new segment of end-users," said Kevin Alan Tussy, CEO at FaceTec. "Protecting end-users from ever-evolving cyber threats and providing technological advances to improve the user experience will make it safer and easier to conduct in-app and digital transactions."

With the ultimate goal of ensuring that only legitimate users have access to sensitive accounts and the information within, FaceTec's Liveness feature verifies the user's identity in real-time, matching the user's 3D FaceMap to their photo ID. Each time the user returns, FaceTec's ongoing authentication proves Liveness and compares their new 3D FaceMap to the one enrolled. If matched, access is granted with no password required.

"We are pleased to start offering FaceTec's industry leading theft protection and security solutions to our clients and their end users," said Omar Arab, Head of Global Strategic Alliances at Veritran. "The increased use of mobile banking applications due to the global COVID-19 pandemic has shown that security of digital applications is of upmost importance, and we value FaceTec's partnership in helping us create more secure transactions by using a world-class 3D face authentication solution."

The feature is now available for clients worldwide.

About Veritran

Veritran is a global company that speeds up and simplifies the development of digital solutions through its Enterprise Low-Code Platform.

Focused on driving digital transformation, the company integrates exponential technologies into legacy systems, improving deployment times and delivery costs without writing a single line of code.

Veritran's Low-Code Platform is used by more than 50 clients, reaching 25 million users who safely run 25 billion transactions annually.

About FaceTec

Founded in 2013 with offices in San Diego, CA, Summerlin, NV. São Paulo, Brazil, and Singapore, FaceTec is the leading provider of 3D Face Authentication software and is powering the world's transformation to digital identity. FaceTec's patented, industry-leading AI securely binds the unique live user to their mobile account, creating a chain of trust for mobile and web applications with the world's best Certified Liveness Detection, image matching, document verification, and age estimation.

SOURCE Veritran