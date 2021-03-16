Veritran announces the launch of its partner program

The program consists of three categories:

Strategic Partners: those who work in collaboration with Veritran to advise clients in strategy development that allows building and scaling new business models, combining disruptive ideas, experiences and new technologies.

Solution Technology Partners: companies with a technology platform that complements Veritran's solutions offering, which allow projects to be accelerated and meet customer needs.

Professional Services Partners: a global network of companies that implement the solutions developed by Veritran to serve their clients and help them develop 100% customized business solutions.

"At Veritran, our mission is to change the paradigm of building business application through disruptive innovation. We know we are not alone in this journey, which is why we launched our partner program with the goal of creating a community that helps customers generate engaging and frictionless experiences, the golden rule of 2021," explains Omar Arab, EVP of Corporate Business at Veritran.

The Veritran Partner Program gives members the ability to collaborate on projects on a global scale. In addition, it includes access to a training academy with content and marketing assets, tools, technology, and Veritran' s experience in more than 50 clients around the world.

"Digital transformation is no longer an option for companies. If they want to stay competitive, they must offer those solutions that customers expect. We are excited to launch our partner program that will allow us to work in collaboration with leaders in the technology industry to create the pillars on which the companies of the future will reside," added Arab.

About Veritran

Veritran is a global company that speeds up and simplifies the development of digital solutions through its Enterprise Low-Code Platform. Focused on driving digital transformation, the company integrates exponential technologies into legacy systems, improving deployment times and delivery costs without writing a single line of code. Veritran's Low-Code Platform is used by more than 50 clients, reaching 25 million users who safely run 25 billion transactions annually.

