Veritran connects with Swift to enhance user experience and increase transparency in cross-border payments

MIAMI, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritran announces a collaboration with Swift, the world's leading provider of financial messaging services, that will enable financial institutions to offer an enhanced and streamlined cross-border payments experience to their customers.

Through joining the Swift Partner Programme, Veritran's customers will be able to offer their end users access to a number of Swift solutions that will increase transparency and security in cross-border payments. The Swift GPI Tracker will enhance transparency in cross-border payments by enabling users to check a payment's status; Payment Pre-validation will increase security and peace of mind by validating beneficiary data before a payment is sent, while SwiftRef – Swift's payments reference data solution – will help streamline payment operations and enable users to find all the data sets they need in one place. Users will also have full visibility of a payment cost, including the FX rate, upfront.

The proposition offers an end-to-end solution that will minimise friction and enhance the customer experience by ensuring quicker and more transparent transactions worldwide. This collaboration aims to simplify the customer experience and boost the operational efficiency of financial institutions.

Juan Carlos Botrán, Global Head of API Acceleration at Swift, said: "Collaborations such as this are improving the experience for those sending payments cross-border, while also increasing transparency and security to improve the ecosystem as a whole. It's vital that industry players work together in this way to overcome increasing fragmentation in the cross-border payments landscape."

Veritran, a leading global technology company dedicated to streamlining seamless banking experiences, leverages its extensive expertise and deep market insights to guarantee efficient integration and swift market deployment.

Marcelo Fondacaro, CCO at Veritran added: "We are thrilled to play an important role in this strategic collaboration. This agreement is designed to align with the changing market demands, prioritizing the need for speed and flexibility with a more transparent and consistent pricing structure for users, the retail sector, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large corporates. At Veritran, we're fully committed to leading the charge towards an innovative future in international payments."

This innovative proposal for financial institutions guarantees instant access to funds globally, enhancing transparency and control over every transaction from start to finish, while adhering to existing regulations.

About Veritran

We are a global tech company devoted to simplifying banking experiences. Through our business solutions, we inspire financial institutions to take digitalization to the next level. We are proud to be a key strategic partner for renowned clients across Latin America, North America, and Europe, helping them become the banks their customers prefer. By creating innovative customer-focused products, we empower over 50 million people to run their financial world. For more information, please, visit: https://www.veritran.com/

