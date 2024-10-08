LAKELAND, Fla., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VeriTread has been named to the prestigious FreightWaves 2025 FreightTech 100 list, an accolade that celebrates the most innovative companies in the freight technology sector. This recognition is a significant milestone for us, reaffirming our commitment to advancing technology and simplifying the freight transportation experience for the open deck and heavy haul industry.

VeriTread Named to the 2025 FreightTech 100 List

A Testament to Our People and Commitment

Jeff Cox, CEO/President, summarized what this achievement means for our team and our mission: "This honor reflects the collective efforts of every individual at VeriTread. We are committed to creating innovative solutions that transform the open deck freight, focusing on enhancing the experience for both shippers and transport providers. We are deeply honored to be recognized alongside established industry leaders, which highlights VeriTread's rapid ascent as a technology innovator and trusted partner in freight logistics".

Driving Innovation in Heavy Haul and Open Deck Transport

At VeriTread, we understand the unique challenges of transporting heavy equipment. Our goal is to make these processes as seamless and hassle-free as possible for our customers. To achieve this, we have developed a range of innovative tools that enhance the freight experience for our customers.

The Largest Heavy Equipment Specs Database : Accurate information empowers shippers and carriers with the specifications they need for precise quoting and planning.

: Accurate information empowers shippers and carriers with the specifications they need for precise quoting and planning. Proprietary Freight Estimator : Providing quick and easy cost estimates for moving heavy equipment, bringing transparency to simplify decision-making.

: Providing quick and easy cost estimates for moving heavy equipment, bringing transparency to simplify decision-making. Load Advisor: For heavy and complex shipments, we identify the right trailer, permits and port protocols, along with any loading restrictions.

For heavy and complex shipments, we identify the right trailer, permits and port protocols, along with any loading restrictions. World-Class Carrier Network & Transparent Reviews : Transparent reviews give shippers confidence that they can rely on proven, vetted carriers for their valuable cargo.

: Transparent reviews give shippers confidence that they can rely on proven, vetted carriers for their valuable cargo. VeriTread Exchange: For shipments requiring additional attention, such as those with tight deadlines or high complexity, VeriTread Exchange, our full-service freight brokerage, delivers the industry's best transport experience with expert handling.

These tools and features work seamlessly together to deliver a straightforward, hassle-free experience for both shippers and transport providers. Our dedication to creating a great customer experience—one that is simple, intuitive, and delivers value at every stage—is at the heart of everything we do.

Innovation and Customer Focus Fueling Our Growth

As Cox further noted: "Our inclusion in the FreightTech 100 is not just a recognition of our achievements; it's a testament to our vision for the future. We are proud to be seen as a surging force in the freight industry—a company on the move, driven by a passion for innovation and a deep commitment to our customers."

Whether you are a shipper seeking a seamless experience for your equipment or a transport provider looking for reliable opportunities, VeriTread is committed to pushing the boundaries of technology to make freight transportation better for everyone.

We thank our team, customers, and partners who have made this possible. We look forward to continuing this journey, delivering the best transport solutions in the industry.

About VeriTread:

VeriTread is a digital freight exchange specializing in heavy haul transport. Our proprietary technology ensures a secure and seamless transport experience for carriers and shippers alike.

Shippers benefit from competitive bids sourced from the nation's largest network of vetted heavy haul transport providers. For those managing high volume or complex freight, VeriTread Exchange offers full-service brokerage solutions.

Transport providers can access shipper direct freight from a diverse range of customers and companies that rely on VeriTread's innovative transport solutions.

SOURCE VeriTread, LLC