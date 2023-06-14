VeriTX Corp. Awarded Patent for Revolutionary Galactic Extrusion Manufacturing Solution (GEMS)™

News provided by

VeriTX

14 Jun, 2023, 16:19 ET

BUFFALO, N.Y., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VeriTX Corp., a startup data assurance technology firm, announced today that it has been awarded a patent for its revolutionary Galactic Extrusion Manufacturing Solution (GEMS)™. The patent, which was granted by the United States Patent and Trademark Office, recognizes the unique and innovative nature of GEMS, which allows for the production of high-quality, space-grade components using advanced 3D printing technology. 

GEMS is a game-changing technology that enables the production of complex, custom-designed components in space. Using a proprietary process that combines 3D printing and extrusion technology, GEMS can create parts that are stronger, lighter, and more durable than traditional manufacturing methods. This breakthrough technology has the potential to revolutionize the aerospace industry, enabling faster, more cost-effective, and more sustainable space exploration.

VeriTX Corp., a data assurance company, recently released their flagship data integrity monitoring solution Fortis™ for monitoring data at rest and in motion. Data integrity is essential for data centric businesses relying on AI, ML, manufacturing, and decision-making analytics. Fortis prevents users or devices like GEMS on Earth or in space from consuming corrupted, manipulated, or poisoned data. 

"We are thrilled to receive this patent award for GEMS," said VeriTX Corp. CEO Col James Allen Regenor, USAF (ret). "This is a major milestone for our company and a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team. GEMS has the potential to transform the way we manufacture in space, and with Fortis, we can ensure that critical data is protected and secure throughout the process."

For more information about VeriTX Corp., GEMS, and Fortis, please visit www.veritx.com and www.fortisdatasecurity.com.

Media Contact: Tamara Colbert, c: 626-244-5571, e: [email protected]

SOURCE VeriTX

