VeriTX® Corporation Awarded $2 Million United States Air Force Contract to Create Secure Digital Fabric

BUFFALO, N.Y., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VeriTX® Corp., a trusted digital supply chain solutions provider, has been awarded a United States Air Force contract valued at $2 million to create a secure digital fabric for existing and new critical applications used in the Air Force's logistics enterprise. This solution increases the Air Force's ability to defend digital supply chains against adversarial aggression.

"One of the tenants of current Air Force strategy is operating in a 'Logistics Under Attack' environment. VeriTX® was selected as the prime contractor to implement a layered approached to data security protecting critical supply chains and increasing readiness for the Air Force," according to VeriTX® CEO, Col. James Regenor, USAF (Ret.).

VeriTX® looks forward to leading the Air and Space Forces' effort to bring a higher level of data security to common data fabrics in the near term across core mission sets and commercial applications for companies seeking to protect their intellectual property.

About

VeriTX® Corp. is a trusted digital supply chain solutions provider for the aerospace, medical and industrial market verticals. VeriTX leverages leading edge technology convergences like Blockchain, AI and 3D Printing, as it pushes the envelope to develop enterprise digital supply chain solutions. Additional information about the company can be found at https://veritx.co/.

Media Contact:

Tamara Colbert, MA, APR

C: 626.244.5571

E: [email protected]

SOURCE VeriTX

Related Links

https://veritx.co

