Verity Announces Partnership With S&P Global Market Intelligence, Empowering Investment Teams with Better Real-Time Insights & Decision-making

News provided by

Verity

18 Oct, 2023, 09:15 ET

Verity customers to have immediate access to S&P Global data within their research management solution

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verity, a leading provider of research management software, data, and analytics for investors, today announced a partnership with S&P Global Market Intelligence, a provider of information services and solutions to global markets. VerityRMS customers will now have immediate access to S&P Global's market-leading datasets. The combination allows investment teams to view global, actionable market data alongside their firm's proprietary research, providing real-world context that leads to enhanced conviction and decision-making. The partnership makes way for several VerityRMS product innovations.

"At Verity, our customers understand the critical need for accurate, deep, and insightful market intelligence," said Verity CEO Andrew Robson. "Our partnership with S&P Global reflects our promise to deliver the best possible technology and data available so that our customers can continue to accelerate investment research workflows and generate alpha."

As a part of the partnership, Verity's customers that utilize VerityRMS, the industry's leading research management system used for storing, organizing, and accelerating investment research, will be able to immediately access the full suite of S&P Global's public markets data. Market data is commonly used by VerityRMS customers within the product's customizable dashboards and tearsheets, offering at-a-glance insights alongside new advanced price charting capabilities.

In addition to market data, clients will also now be able to leverage company earnings information, consensus estimates and rich fundamental information to drive workflows, screening, and enhance productivity within their research management system.

"Investment teams need to move faster than ever on intelligence gathering," said Katya Taycher, SVP of Product and Operations at Verity. "Our product investment is firmly committed to accelerating the speed of delivery for investment decisions, and partnering with S&P Global further underscores that commitment."

For more information on the dozens of Verity partnerships and product integrations, visit Verity Integrations Overview

About Verity

Verity is a leading provider of research management software, data, and analytics delivered through a comprehensive platform to provide best-in-class workflow, portfolio monitoring, and idea-generation solutions to more than 360 institutional investors globally. The platform is the result of a strategic merger between MackeyRMS and InsiderScore, sponsored by Resurgens Technology Partners. Verity delivers a powerful platform combining data, analytics, and research management software solutions for investment teams conducting fundamental research for actively managed client portfolios. The company is headquartered in Boston, with offices in New York, Princeton, NJ, Seattle, and London. For more information, visit www.verityplatform.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2031955/Verify_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Verity

Also from this source

Verity Announces Partnership With S&P Global Market Intelligence, Empowering Investment Teams with Better Real-Time Insights & Decision-making

Verity Announces Partnership With S&P Global Market Intelligence, Empowering Investment Teams with Better Real-Time Insights & Decision-making

Verity, a leading provider of research management software, data, and analytics for investors, today announced a partnership with S&P Global Market...
Verity Launches VerityRMS for Private Equity, a 'Missing Link' for PE Firms With Complex Due Diligence Processes, Deal Execution, and Value Creation

Verity Launches VerityRMS for Private Equity, a 'Missing Link' for PE Firms With Complex Due Diligence Processes, Deal Execution, and Value Creation

Verity, a leading provider of investment research and management software, today announced the launch of VerityRMS for Private Equity, a deal...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Data Analytics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.