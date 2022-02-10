Verity Asset Management Names Robert McLean Chief Governance Officer for New Advisory Services Business Unit: Vynntana™

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verity Asset Management (VAM), a Registered Investment Advisor, is today pleased to announce the appointment of Robert McLean, as Chief Governance Officer of their newly launched service offering, the Plan Governance Platform, Vynntana™. Vynntana™ is a service providing a comprehensive suite of tools and expert services in support of 403(b) and 457(b) plan sponsors and the non-ERISA retirement vehicles they provide for their eligible employees.

Robert McLean

Having served since 2008 in the employer-sponsored retirement plans space, McLean joined Verity Asset Management in October 2021. Former President and CEO of independent 3rd party administrator, U.S. OMNI, he brings a wealth of knowledge and senior-level executive experience acquired in roles ranging from Chief Counsel and C-suite executive to public sector retirement plan industry consultant. He earned his Juris Doctor from Villanova University School of Law and his Bachelor of Arts, Political Science, from Boston College.

His responsibilities will focus on designing operational policies and procedures, service offerings, training systems, and customer experience systems underpinning Vynntana™.

"I've known Verity for quite a while and thought highly of them. My decision to join the company was due to the fact they're well respected in the industry, the people, and the new business platform," says McLean. "Vynntana™ offered through Verity Asset Management is the next step in the evolution of the 403(b) industry. It brings employers the technology, process and expertise for responsible and effective plan oversight (including investment provider management), as well as fee transparency, investment performance evaluation, the establishment and execution of appropriate education, fee and investment policies, improved participation, plan management, and complaint resolution."

Al Otto, National Director – Plan Governance Systems at Verity says, "Rob is an excellent addition to our team and is perfectly positioned with the skills and mindset to help launch Vynntana™ into the industry leader that we all envision, bringing an institutional set of tools and thought leadership to Governmental DC plans."

For questions or to learn more about Vynntana™, contact the company at (https://www.verityinvest.com/contact-us/) or call us at (800) 247-6717.

About Verity Asset Management:

Verity Asset Management is a Durham, N.C.-based Registered Investment Advisor. Founded in 1996, VAM provides a suite of advisory services nationally to investors, employers and other investment advisors. Services include: Wealth Management for individual investors, integrating decades of expertise and evolving new technologies; Customized Financial and Retirement Savings Guidance to help better assure investor savings last their lifetime; Governance and Oversight for Employer Plans providing specialized expertise in tax-exempt and corporate plans; and Turnkey Solutions for Investment Advisors delivering investment management and practice support. For more information, visit https://www.verityinvest.com/.

