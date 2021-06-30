Verity Investment Partners Adds Senior Client Advisor

EDWARDS, Colo., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verity Investment Partners (VIP), a Financial Times Top 300 Registered Investment Advisory firm, has added Jessica Rusnock, CFPÒ, to their team at their Edwards, CO office location. Jessica Rusnock joins as Senior Client Advisor and brings a decade of experience in the financial services industry.

Jessica received her Bachelor's degree in Personal Financial Planning from the Haworth College of Business at Western Michigan University. She holds her Certified Financial Planner (CFPÒ) designation and is passionate about helping clients reach their personal dreams. Jessica is experienced in retirement income generation, multi-generational planning and giving, risk management, and estate planning.

"Jessica brings a wealth of financial planning experience to our team and will enhance our ability to help clients envision, plan and live their best life," said Will Verity.

Verity Investment Partners was founded in 2002 by Will and Paula Verity. The firm utilizes an innovative dividend growth investment approach to generate targeted levels of annual income and income growth while keeping savings invested to grow over time. The dividend income can be used to fund living expenses or reinvested as additional savings. VIP's mission is to help clients invest wisely, so they can enjoy the financial freedom needed to align their life with the people, places and pursuits they care about most. They have trademarked their approach and mission as "Growing Income For Life."

Verity Investment Partners has three offices in South Carolina, one office in Edwards, Colorado (serving Denver, CO area), and an office in San Antonio, Texas.

