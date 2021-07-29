Verity Launches AI-powered QCWorks

SAN ANTONIO, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mortgage knowledge process outsourcing company Verity Global Solutions announces the launch of QCWorks – a pre- and post-close audit service. QCWorks is enabled by a robust automation and client interfacing technology allowing lenders to achieve real-time quality control with extensive reporting capability.

"Since Verity's inception, we have constantly sought ways to introduce automation into our workflow to bring in faster turn times, and enhance quality while providing maximum process visibility to our customers," said Verity founder and CEO Sam Mehta. "QCWorks represents a huge step forward toward that goal, and we are seeing incredible results and some very happy clients. Many functions are now as easy as clicking a button. Many lenders have fallen behind on their QC requirements and we are helping them get caught up."