VERITY NOW Announces Public Policy Powerhouses Beth Brooke and Susan Molinari as Co-Chairs

WASHINGTON, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VERITY NOW, a leading coalition voice promoting equity in auto safety, is proud to announce that Former Global Vice Chair of EY, Forbes "World's 100 Most Powerful Women," and avid advocate for Diversity and Inclusion, Beth Brooke, together with former Vice President of Public Policy at Google and Former United States Congresswoman Susan Molinari have joined VERITY NOW as Co-Chairs.

Brooke and Molinari bring decades of experience fighting for women's safety and equality to VERITY NOW. Women are 17% more likely to die in a vehicle crash than men because safety ratings are based on 170-pound male crash test dummies applied for the last 40 years. VERITY NOW advocates for equity in transportation.

"I am proud to be joining this life-saving coalition," said Molinari. "Outdated crash test standards put women at risk every time we get behind the wheel of our cars. It doesn't have to be this way; the technology exists to close this gap."

"I was stunned and angry when I learned that women are 73% more likely to be injured in a car crash than men and 17% more likely to die," explained Brooke. "All because cars are designed by law to be safe for a man's body but not a woman's. How did I not know that? But now that I do, together with Susan and VERITY NOW, we hope to have government change the laws to be fairer and more equitable – and most importantly, to save lives."

"We are thrilled to welcome Beth and Susan to VERITY NOW," said Catherine McCullough, a transportation policy expert, and VERITY NOW coalition member. "Together, Beth and Susan are helping create a more equitable and safer future for all. Our coalition is growing, and we are excited to make a real difference in our society."

To learn more about Susan Molinari and Beth Brooke, visit https://www.veritynow.org/about

About VERITY NOW

VERITY NOW (Vehicle Equity Rules in Transportation) strives to achieve equity in vehicle safety by educating and advocating for crash testing standards that protect everybody, regardless of gender, height, weight, or age. Inherent biases in crash testing put women, young people, the elderly, and heavier body types at significantly higher risk of injury or death in car crashes. This is unacceptable. Updates need to be made to vehicle crash testing standards and practices to understand better the safety needs of a broader range of body types. VERITY NOW is a group of organizations and individuals who share a common concern about these inequities and work with policymakers to implement change to save lives.

